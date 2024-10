Though Social Security's 2025 Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) Will Be Above Average, the 2026 COLA Might Be Historically Low

The most important day of the year is nearly here for Social Security's more than 68 million beneficiaries. In just five days, on Oct. 10, the Social Security Administration (SSA) will unveil the much-anticipated cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), which will allow beneficiaries to calculate how much they'll receive per month next year.Based on more than two decades of annual surveys from national pollster Gallup, between 80% and 90% of retirees rely on their monthly Social Security check, in some capacity, to make ends meet. Thus, having clarity on how big their check will be in 2025 is of the utmost importance to most beneficiaries.While the 2025 COLA offers a partial silver lining for the program's recipients, the future isn't so bright.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool