04.03.2024 03:49:18
Three Fatally Injured In Illegal Miner Attack At Galiano Gold's Asanko Gold Mine
(RTTNews) - Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU, GAU.TO) has reported an incident at the Asanko Gold Mine on March 2, 2024. The Asanko Gold Mine, a joint venture with Gold Fields Limited, experienced an altercation between illegal miners and contracted security officers near Tontokrom township. Tragically, two security officers and a civilian lost their lives in the encounter.
Despite the incident, operations at the Asanko Gold Mine remain unaffected, with the processing plant and mining leases to the south operating as usual.
Investigations are ongoing, and Galiano is cooperating with law enforcement and authorities to ensure the safety of employees and community members.
