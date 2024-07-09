Three-person advisor team joins UBS Private Wealth Management in Tampa, FL

UBS Private Wealth Management today announced that a three-person advisor team, Reynolds, Grindel & Hall Wealth Management Group, has joined the firm’s Tampa, FL office, led by Managing Director and Florida Market Director Greg Kadet.

The Reynolds, Grindel & Hall Wealth Management Group includes Financial Advisors Jeffrey Reynolds, David Grindel and Jeremy Hall, who collectively bring nearly 70 years of industry experience to serving clients.

"I’m thrilled to welcome Jeff, David and Jeremy to UBS,” said Greg Kadet, who oversees UBS’s Wealth Management and Private Wealth Management businesses in the Greater Florida region. "These talented financial advisors employ a comprehensive planning approach to meeting the financial needs of clients and are great additions as we continue to grow our capabilities and footprint in the region.”

Jeffrey Reynolds is a multi-generation financial advisor with over 30 years of experience serving families, organizations, and business owners with a focus on understanding each client's wealth, as well as their short and long-term goals. He and his team build tailored plans to help clients realize their wealth objectives. Jeff is deeply involved in the local community, serving as a board member at University of South Florida Muma College of Business and as a Director of the Brandon Rotary Club Charity Fund. Previously, he held leadership positions with The Boy Scouts of America and The Brandon Chamber of Commerce.

David Grindel is a Certified Financial PlannerTM with 20 years of industry experience. David strives to build long-term, trusting relationships, and help guide clients to simplify their financial lives while helping to ensure their financial plans remain aligned with their goals and objectives over time. David is also very active in the local community, serving as a member of the Tampa Kiwanis Club, and formerly served on the Board of Directors for Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Tampa Bay.

Jeremy Hall is also a Certified Financial PlannerTM, who focuses on helping clients navigate assets, estate planning strategies, retirement planning and insurance needs. His approach is built on designing financial plans that reflect an integrated view of clients’ multigenerational and legacy goals.

Jeff, David and Jeremy join UBS from Morgan Stanley.

Notes to Editors

About UBS

UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. With the acquisition of Credit Suisse, UBS manages 5.5 trillion dollars of invested assets as per second quarter 2023. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

© UBS 2024. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings. Past performance is not an indication of future results. For press use only.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240709717052/en/