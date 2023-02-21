Three UBS Private Wealth Advisors in the Southeast Market named to the Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State list

UBS announced today that Private Wealth Advisors Rebecca Glasgow, Leslie Lauer and Jana Lisle Parham, in the firm’s Southeast Market have been named to the Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State list 2023. Rebecca and Leslie were also named to the Forbes America’s Top 100 Women Wealth Advisors list for 2023.

"We are incredibly proud to see Leslie, Rebecca and Jana recognized for their long-standing dedication and commitment to providing clients with bespoke wealth management guidance and solutions that address their individual financial needs and goals,” said Lane Strumlauf, Southeast Market Executive at UBS Private Wealth Management. "On behalf of UBS, I want to congratulate each of them for this well-deserved industry achievement.”

Leslie Lauer is a Managing Director and Private Wealth Advisor with The ESOP Group at UBS, where she focuses on advising business owners on their succession options, including Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs). With more than 30-years of industry experience, Leslie and her team advise business owner clients and their families on all aspects of tax, estate and retirement planning, asset allocation, insurance solutions, lending and strategic philanthropy. She also advises a number of corporate client relationships, providing them with cash management, executive compensation and captive insurance company asset management.

Rebecca Glasgow is also a Managing Director and Private Wealth Advisor with The ESOP Group at UBS. She focuses on providing her clients with comprehensive wealth management solutions, including investment and liability management, wealth transfer, education funding and charitable planning. Rebecca joined UBS in 2008 and has more than 10 years of experience in the financial services industry. Prior to joining UBS, she worked in institutional and high net worth asset management as well as investment and insurance planning.

Jana Lisle Parham is a Private Wealth Advisor with Parham | Deidiker Family Wealth Advisors at UBS. As founder of the team, Jana has spent her entire financial services career as a financial planner, providing high and ultra-high net worth individuals and families with holistic wealth management advice and solutions. Jana’s practice focuses on working with Women and Business Owner clients. She is passionate about educating and empowering women and the next generations regarding their finances and helping them use their wealth as a tool for the life they desire for themselves and others.

The 2023 Forbes/SHOOK Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State list features 1,697 women who manage almost $2.3 trillion in assets. The ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria including phone and in-person interviews, compliance records and revenue generated for their firms.

For the full list and further information, visit: https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-in-state-women-advisors/.

For the full America’s Top 100 Women Wealth Advisors list, visit: https://www.forbes.com/lists/top-women-advisors/.

