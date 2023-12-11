|
11.12.2023 19:09:44
Three-Year, Ten-Year Note Auctions Attract Mixed Demand
(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department announced the results of this month's auctions of $50 billion worth of three-year notes and $37 billion worth of ten-year notes on Monday, with the sales attracting mixed demand.
While the three-year note attracted well below average demand, the ten-year note auction attracted modestly above average demand.
The three-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.490 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.42.
Last month, the Treasury sold $48 billion worth of three-year notes, drawing a high yield of 4.701 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.67.
The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.
The ten previous three-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.70.
Meanwhile, the ten-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.296 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.53.
The Treasury sold $40 billion worth of ten-year notes last month, drawing a high yield of 4.519 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.45.
The ten previous ten-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.47.
On Tuesday, the Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auction of $21 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed stellt Zinssenkungen in Aussicht, EZB lässt Leitzins unberührt: US-Börsen rot -- ATX letztlich mit Gewinnen -- DAX schließt nach Rekordhoch über 17.000-er Marke stabil -- Anleger in Asien uneins
Heimische Börsen nahmen am Donnerstag Fahrt auf. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich nach historischem Allzeithoch nahe der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Donnerstag etwas tiefer. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost schlossen unterdessen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.