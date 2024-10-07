

thyssenkrupp nucera Receives HBJ Best Places to Work Award



HOUSTON, Oct. 7, 2024 – For the first time, thyssenkrupp nucera, a leading global supplier of electrolysis technologies, has been ranked as one of the Houston Business Journal's Best Places to Work 2024 in the Medium Company Category. This accolade underscores the company’s commitment to cultivating a premier work environment, as acknowledged by the Houston Business Journal over its 18-year tradition of honoring top workplaces based on employee feedback regarding culture, alignment, and engagement.

"Achieving this honor is particularly meaningful as it stems directly from our employees’ insights," said Sachin Nijhawan, CEO of thyssenkrupp nucera USA. "In today's competitive landscape, it’s vital for leadership to foster a culture where every voice is heard and valued."

Employees from nominated companies in Houston were surveyed through a confidential process, resulting in a benchmarked score derived from their responses. Over the years, the Houston Business Journal has commended diverse companies for their proactive approaches to enhancing employee satisfaction and workplace creativity. The recognition of thyssenkrupp nucera for this award illustrates the firm’s unwavering dedication to nurturing an environment where employees prosper and significantly contribute to the company’s achievements.

"Securing a spot among Houston's Best Places to Work is a true reflection of our enduring commitment to an outstanding workplace culture," commented Juergen Grasinger, Chief Operating Officer. "We are incredibly proud of our team's dedication to fostering a vibrant and supportive atmosphere in one of the nation’s largest cities. This recognition underscores our pledge to our employees’ wellness and highlights the innovative and collaborative spirit that propels our organization forward."

The Houston Business Journal will honor all awarded companies by showcasing them in a special section of the publication's October 11 weekly edition.

