08.01.2024 13:00:26

Tilly's Holiday Period Net Sales Down 7.4%; Sees Q4 Results To Be Below View

(RTTNews) - Tilly's Inc. (TLYS) reported that its total net sales for the nine-week period ended December 30, 2023 or the "2023 holiday period" were $139.7 million, a decrease of 7.4% from the prior year.

In Monday pre-market trade, TLYS was trading at $7.12 down $0.20 or 2.73%.

Total comparable net sales, including both physical stores and e-commerce, decreased by 9.0% during the 2023 holiday period compared to the 2022 holiday period.

Comparable net sales of Footwear increased by a single-digit percentage, Girls and Mens apparel decreased by single-digit percentages, while Boys, Womens and Accessories decreased by double-digit percentages compared to the 2022 holiday period.

The company now expects its fourth quarter loss per share to be in the range of $0.20 to $0.24 and net sales of about $169 million to $172 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report a loss of $0.16 per share and revenues of $174.11 million for the fourth quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company currently expects to report its actual results for the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and full fiscal year on or about March 14, 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Tilly's Inc (A)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Tilly's Inc (A)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Tilly's Inc (A) 7,20 -1,64% Tilly's Inc (A)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow letztlich höher -- ATX geht leichter aus dem Montagshandel -- DAX schließt fester -- Asiatische Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Die Wall street zeigte sich freundlich. Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Montag abwärts, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex zulegte. An den asiatischen Märkten ging es zum Wochenbeginn abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen