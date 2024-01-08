|
Tilly's Holiday Period Net Sales Down 7.4%; Sees Q4 Results To Be Below View
(RTTNews) - Tilly's Inc. (TLYS) reported that its total net sales for the nine-week period ended December 30, 2023 or the "2023 holiday period" were $139.7 million, a decrease of 7.4% from the prior year.
Total comparable net sales, including both physical stores and e-commerce, decreased by 9.0% during the 2023 holiday period compared to the 2022 holiday period.
Comparable net sales of Footwear increased by a single-digit percentage, Girls and Mens apparel decreased by single-digit percentages, while Boys, Womens and Accessories decreased by double-digit percentages compared to the 2022 holiday period.
The company now expects its fourth quarter loss per share to be in the range of $0.20 to $0.24 and net sales of about $169 million to $172 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report a loss of $0.16 per share and revenues of $174.11 million for the fourth quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company currently expects to report its actual results for the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and full fiscal year on or about March 14, 2024.
