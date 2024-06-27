Together against child labor: dormakaba enters into a long-term partnership with Save the Children Switzerland

|
Rümlang, 27 June 2024 – dormakaba has agreed on a partnership with Save the Children Switzerland, part of the world's largest independent children's rights organization. This includes financial support for a pioneering project to overcome child labor in cobalt mining in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). dormakaba is the first company in Europe to support this project. Over a period of ten years, dormakaba will invest around one million Swiss francs to support the project’s objectives.
The partnership with Save the Children Switzerland and the related direct, long-term support of the project to fight child labor in the DRC evolved against the background of the company's Statement of Commitment on Human Rights and a study commissioned by dormakaba from the University of St. Gallen on the traceability of cobalt. This was published by dormakaba in July 2023 to highlight the need for responsible supply chains and to share possible solutions with other companies. The study’s key findings show that leading experts and organizations agree that no company sourcing electronic components can be sure that some of the cobalt in its products does not come from the DRC. This is where 70% of the cobalt mined worldwide originates from. Human rights organizations point out that forced labor, labor exploitation, child labor, health, and safety problems and other human rights violations can be prevalent in DRC mines.
dormakaba is aware of these issues and is committed to fighting child labor and forced labor in its supply chains as part of its approach to sustainability and due diligence. dormakaba is the first company in Europe to support this initiative in partnership with Save the Children Switzerland, which supports affected children and young people in mining centers in the DRC and provides long-term remediation. The partnership is set to run for ten years. Save the Children's subsidiary organization, The Centre for Child Rights and Business is responsible for implementing and coordinating the project on the ground. Children and young people working in cobalt mines are reintegrated into school or vocational training programs to afford them new opportunities. The project offers monthly living stipends, covers all educational and possible medical costs up to the age of 16, and provides each child with a case manager who supports the family and looks after the child's interests.
More about dormakaba's approach and initiatives on human rights topics: Human Rights - Annual Report 2022/23.
