Tokens.com Provides Crypto Inventory Update

Tokens.com Corp. ("Tokens.com” or the "Company”) (TSX-V: COIN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF), a technology investment company, is pleased to share an update on its cryptocurrency holdings.

Below is a table showing our current crypto ownership and corresponding value as of noon EST on April 1, 2024. All dollar figures are in United States dollars ("USD”), unless otherwise stated.

Crypto Holdings Value Value ($CAD) Ethereum* 3,168 $11,115,706 $15,097,463 Polkadot 229,479 2,090,213 2,838,948 Solana** 18,055 3,458,074 4,696,791 Blaze 1,111,111,111 500,000 680,000 Total $17,163,993 $23,313,202 *340 Ethereum are held by Genesis Global Trading which is undergoing a restructuring. **18,001 Solana are held by Genesis Global Trading which is undergoing a restructuring.

The company may strategically sell or buy more tokens in the future depending on our capital needs and market conditions. We note that a portion of our assets (denoted in the table above) are held with Genesis Global Trading that is undergoing a restructuring. As a result, some or all of those holdings may not be recovered. Management is confident that it will be able to recover the majority of its assets from Genesis based on recent disclosure in 2024 from Genesis.

In addition to its cryptocurrency inventory, the Company holds approximately $2.4 million (CAD$3.2 million) in cash, a portfolio of valuable crypto domain names, and a 15.3% interest in StoryFire Inc.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com is a technology investment company that owns an inventory of cryptocurrency and a collection of top ranked crypto related domain names.

