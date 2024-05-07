Tokens.com Provides Crypto Inventory Update

Tokens.com Corp. ("Tokens.com” or the "Company”) (TSX-V: COIN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF), a technology company focused on building AI-integrated humanoid robots, is pleased to provide an update on its cryptocurrency holdings. All dollar figures are in United States dollars ("USD”), unless otherwise stated.

The table below shows the current crypto ownership and corresponding approximate values as of noon EST on May 5th, 2024. The Company has not sold any cryptocurrencies in 2024.

Crypto Holdings Value Value CAD Ethereum* 3,177 $9,821,227 $13,416,778 Polkadot 229,479 $1,646,950 $2,249,899 Solana** 18,055 $2,770,179 $3,784,341 Blaze 1,111,111,111 $1,500,000 $2,049,150 Total $15,738,356 $21,500,168 *340 Ethereum are held by Genesis Global Trading which is undergoing a restructuring. **18,001 Solana are held by Genesis Global Trading which is undergoing a restructuring.

Tokens.com’s cash and cryptocurrency holdings have an approximate value of $18.1 million (CAD$24.8 million) or $0.09 per share (CAD$0.13). In addition to its cash and cryptocurrency holding, the Company main operation is the building of AI-integrated humanoid robots though its newly acquired subsidiary, Simulacra. The Company also owns 15.3% of StoryFire Inc., and several crypto related domain names such as www.tokens.com.

The company may strategically sell or buy more tokens in the future depending on its capital needs and market conditions. Management notes that a portion of the digital assets (marked in the table above) are held with Genesis Global Trading that is undergoing a restructuring. As a result, some or all of those holdings may not be recovered. Management is confident that it will be able to recover the majority of its assets from Genesis based on recent disclosure and communication with Genesis.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com is a technology company focused on building ultra-realistic humanoid robotics and companionship based AI. Tokens.com owns 100% of Simulacra Corp, 15.3% of StoryFire Inc., an inventory of cryptocurrencies and several crypto related domain names.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may”, "will”, "plan”, "expect”, "anticipate”, "estimate”, "intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements relating to the strategic review process and the work of the Committee; whether a strategic change, transaction or any outcome will result from or be consummated or implemented as a result of the strategic review process; and whether any transaction resulting from the strategic review process, if any, will ultimately enhance shareholder or stakeholder value in the long term.

Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

