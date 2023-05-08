Tokens.com to Release its Financial Results for Q2-2023 on May 11, 2023

Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Exchange Canada: COIN)(Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) ("Tokens.com” or the "Company”), a publicly-traded company that invests in web3 assets and builds businesses linked to crypto staking, the metaverse and web3 gaming, is pleased to share that it will release its financial results for the three and six months ended March 31, 2023 ("Q2-2023”) on Thursday, May 11th, 2023.

An investor webinar hosted by CEO Andrew Kiguel on Zoom has been scheduled to discuss the Company’s Q2-2023 financial results starting at 10:00 am ET on Friday, May 12th, 2023.

Date: May 12th, 2023

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Zoom Webinar Registration:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_z-2prE_DRPuiIMDFsNAznA

To join the webinar, register using the link provided above. Upon registration a Zoom link will be emailed to the registered email address. The webinar will be available via computer, tablet, and smartphone devices. In addition, a dial-in phone number will be provided in the email upon registration. Callers dialing in using a telephone will automatically be placed in a listen only mode. The question period will not be available to dial-in callers.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp is a publicly traded company that invests in web3 assets and builds web3 businesses. The Company focuses on three operating segments: i) crypto staking, ii) the metaverse and, iii) web3 gaming. Tokens.com owns digital assets and operating businesses within each of these categories.

Staking operations occur within Tokens.com. Metaverse operations occur within a subsidiary called Metaverse Group. Metaverse Group wholly-owns a subsidiary called cocoNFT, a platform that allows Instagram users to mint and sell NFTs easily. Additionally, Metaverse Group is a strategic investor in Metaverse Architects, a leading 3D modelling and game development studio. Crypto gaming operations occur within a subsidiary called Hulk Labs.

All our businesses are tied together by the utilization of blockchain technology and are linked to high-growth macro trends within web3. Through sharing resources and infrastructure across these business segments, Tokens.com is able to efficiently incubate these businesses from inception to revenue.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may”, "will”, "plan”, "expect”, "anticipate”, "estimate”, "intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

