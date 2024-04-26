Tompkins Financial Corporation Reports Cash Dividend

Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSE American:TMP)

Tompkins Financial Corporation announced today that its Board of Directors approved payment of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.61 per share, payable on May 17, 2024, to common shareholders of record on May 10, 2024. The dividend amount represents an increase of $0.01 per share, or 1.6% over the dividend paid in the second quarter of 2023.

Tompkins Financial Corporation is a banking and financial services company serving the Central, Western, and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Community Bank and Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. For more information on Tompkins Financial, visit www.tompkinsfinancial.com.

