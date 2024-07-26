|
26.07.2024 15:00:00
Tompkins Financial Corporation Reports Cash Dividend
Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSE American:TMP)
Tompkins Financial Corporation announced today that its Board of Directors approved payment of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.61 per share, payable on August 16, 2024, to common shareholders of record on August 9, 2024.
Tompkins Financial Corporation is a banking and financial services company serving the Central, Western, and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Community Bank and Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. For more information on Tompkins Financial, visit www.tompkinsfinancial.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240726494633/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tompkins Financial Corpmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Tompkins Financial Corpmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tompkins Financial Corp
|63,80
|0,35%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Inflationsdaten aus den USA: ATX und DAX gehen in Grün ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen mit Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich im Freitagshandel auf grünem Terrain, während der deutsche Leitindex höher stand. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zum Wochenende mit Aufschlägen. Die asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende mit gemischten Vorzeichen.