Tonix Pharma To Advance Development Of TNX-801 Vaccine Candidate Against Monkeypox, Stock Gains

(RTTNews) - Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) announced on Friday its plan to furthering the development of TNX-801 vaccine candidate aimed at combating mpox and smallpox. Following this news the stock is up 16% in the pre-market.

Recently, World Health Organization has declared spread of mpox in multiple African countries a public health emergency of international concern.

TNX-801, which is based on a recombinant horsepox virus, is a live attenuated vaccine candidate that is anticipated to offer immune protection with improved tolerability compared to the vaccinia viruses of the 20th century.

In preclinical studies, TNX-801 has shown effectiveness in safeguarding animals against lethal exposure to the monkeypox virus and has demonstrated the potential to avert clinical disease, reduce lesions, and minimize viral shedding in non-human primates.

This vaccine is engineered to provide long-lasting protection with a single dose, and the stability of live virus vaccines negates the necessity for ultra-cold storage, a significant advantage over mRNA vaccines, particularly in Africa where they are urgently required.

Clade II mpox has become endemic in the United States, with over 30,000 reported cases since May 2022.

Furthermore, Tonix's vaccine platform has been chosen by the NIH's Project NextGen for clinical evaluation.

