Too Faced Debuts In U.S. Amazon Premium Beauty Store

(RTTNews) - Too Faced, the serious makeup brand, Tuesday announced the launch of its products in the U.S. Amazon Premium Beauty store.

Too Faced is the second brand within The Estée Lauder Companies' portfolio to open a storefront in the U.S. Amazon Premium Beauty store.

Too Faced has collaborated with lifestyle content creator Darcy McQueeny as its official Ambassador for its Amazon storefront.

The Too Faced storefront will offer waterproof mascara, lip glosses, multi-use Concealer, etc.