Top 50 US Bank Signs Knightscope Security Robot Contract

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] ("Knightscope” or the "Company”), an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence ("AI”) technologies focused on public safety, today announces that a top-50 US bank executed an agreement subscribing to Knightscope’s K5 Autonomous Security Robot ("ASR”) service. The initial deployment will take place at one of its Kansas City locations.

This new client strives to create a place where its team members can grow and thrive, while making a positive impact on the communities they serve. To achieve this, they commit to ongoing investments in programs and products that serve its customers, support a healthy working environment for their team members and strengthen the communities of its 275 branch and ATM locations.

The K5 ASR is driven by proprietary AI software that enhances safety measures at the property while providing visitors with a unique, interactive guest experience with bank-specific graphics, a client-chosen voice for custom audio broadcast messaging, improved access to emergency services and plenty of opportunities for robot selfies.

The K5 is the Company’s fully autonomous (i.e., no human intervention needed to operate) outdoor robot capable of watching over a property 24/7/365. The robot’s commanding size along with its conspicuous lighting, strobe lights, broadcast messages and patrol sounds, effectively deter illicit activities, while its sensors gather evidentiary-quality video and publicly available data to aid investigations.

University of Texas Expands Emergency Communications

The University of Texas ("UT”) purchased another Knightscope K1 Blue Light Tower to be installed at a satellite campus in Tyler, Texas. UT has embraced the technology to help provide an enjoyable environment for students, faculty and visitors by making reliable, one-touch access to services such as police, fire and EMS available to everyone on campus.

The familiar blue illuminated towers are a very reassuring sight when emergency services are needed and help cure an overconfident dependence on cell phones. They work day and night in all weather and even when communications are most congested. Blue light emergency phone systems also always report one’s precise location reliably, ensuring the expedited arrival of the appropriate type of help.

About Knightscope

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety, and our long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com.

