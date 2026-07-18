Nuscale Power Aktie
WKN DE: A3DK09 / ISIN: US67079K1007
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18.07.2026 16:15:00
Top Reason NuScale Power Is Worth Buying Right Now
Shares of NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) have been on a roller coaster ride over the past three years. They have risen as high as 575% over the period, but are currently only up around 5%, thanks to an 80% drawdown from their highs. That, however, could make them worth buying for long-term investors. Here's the big reason why you might want to step aboard.Right now, NuScale Power bleeds red ink, and a lot of it. That's not unexpected, given that it is a start-up introducing new nuclear power technology to the world. That technology is small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs). NuScale Power has key regulatory approvals and is working with several potential partners as it seeks its first sale. The problem is that it doesn't actually have that sale in the books, and until it does, the company's technology remains untested. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Nuscale Power Corp Registered Shs
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25.02.26
|Ausblick: Nuscale Power präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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11.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Nuscale Power gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)