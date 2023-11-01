Total Voting Rights

|
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC
Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64
1 November 2023: As at 31 October 2023, Metro Bank Holdings PLC has 172,676,547 ordinary shares of £0.000001 in issue, each with voting rights. Metro Bank Holdings PLC holds no shares in treasury.
The above figure of 172,676,547 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, Metro Bank Holdings PLC under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
This announcement is in conformity with DTR 5.6.1.
Enquiries
Metro Bank Holdings PLC
Clare Gilligan
Company Secretary +44 (0) 2034028385
ENDS
About Metro Bank
Metro Bank services 2.8 million customer accounts and is celebrated for its exceptional customer experience. It remains one of the highest rated high street banks for overall service quality for personal customers and the best bank for service in-store for personal and business customers, in the Competition and Markets Authority’s Service Quality Survey in August 2023. Metro Bank has also been awarded “2023 Best Lender of the Year – UK” in the M&A Today, Global Awards, “Best Mortgage Provider of the Year” in 2022 MoneyAge Mortgage Awards, “Best Business Credit Card” in 2022 Moneynet Personal Finance Awards, “Best Business Credit Card 2022”, Forbes Advisor, “Best Current Account for Overseas Use” by Forbes 2022 and accredited as a top ten Most Loved Workplace 2022. It was “Banking Brand of The Year” at the Moneynet Personal Finance Awards 2021 and received the Gold Award in the Armed Forces Covenant’s Employer Recognition Scheme 2021.
Metro Bank is an independent UK bank – it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation (including the METRO newspaper or its publishers) anywhere in the world. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name.
|ISIN:
|GB00BMX3W479
|Category Code:
|TVR
|TIDM:
|MTRO
|LEI Code:
|984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64
|OAM Categories:
|2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
|Sequence No.:
|282104
|EQS News ID:
|1762865
