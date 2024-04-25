Tractor Supply Q1 Profit Rises, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Tractor Supply (TSCO) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $198.17 million, or $1.83 per share. This compares with $183.09 million, or $1.65 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $3.39 billion from $3.30 billion last year.

Tractor Supply earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $198.17 Mln. vs. $183.09 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.83 vs. $1.65 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.39 Bln vs. $3.30 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.85 - $10.50 Full year revenue guidance: $14.7 - $15.1 Bln