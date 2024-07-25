25.07.2024 13:01:11

Tractor Supply Q2 Income Increases In Line With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Tractor Supply (TSCO) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $425.196 million, or $3.93 per share. This compares with $421.234 million, or $3.83 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to $4.246 billion from $4.184 billion last year.

Tractor Supply earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $425.196 Mln. vs. $421.234 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.93 vs. $3.83 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $4.246 Bln vs. $4.184 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.00 - $10.40 Full year revenue guidance: $14.8 - 15.0 Bln

