17-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST



17 May 2024 OTAQ plc ("OTAQ", the "Company" or the "Group") Trading Update and Proposed Fundraising OTAQ, (OTAQ.AQ) a highly innovative technology company targeting the aquaculture and offshore markets, has today announced that the Company is proposing to conduct a fundraising by way of a conditional placing of convertible loan notes (the "Convertible Loan Notes") to raise net proceeds of up to £2.0 million (with a minimum raise of £1.5 million) (the "Placing"). The Convertible Loan Notes will be redeemable after three years (the "Redemption Date") with a cash coupon of 10 per cent. per annum. The Convertible Loan Notes will be convertible into OTAQ ordinary shares of 1 penny each at a price of 3.0 pence per share (the "Conversion Price"). The Placing will be wholly conditional upon approval by shareholders of certain resolutions at a general meeting of shareholders to be convened for the purpose (the "General Meeting"). An announcement containing further details of the Placing and a timetable of expected principal events will be published shortly. A shareholder circular including notice convening the General Meeting (the "Circular") will then be posted to shareholders. Trading Update As previously announced, the Company expects to announce that trading in the year to 31 December 2023 was slightly ahead of management's expectations with revenues of not less than £4.4m (2022: £4.0m). The Company expects to report a reduced EBITDA loss of approximately £311k (2022: £331k). The EBITDA loss is some £66k higher than previous guidance, due to certain non-recuring items. The Company continues to manage its limited cash resources with care, and it continues with scheduled repayments of the CBIL loan, which is down to £857k. The Company's audited full year results to 31 December 2023 will be announced on or before 28 June 2024. Trading in Q1 FY24 has been encouraging, with revenues up 19% over Q1 FY23. and the Company continues to see progress across the Group. The Offshore Products division has maintained the positive performance seen in 2023. Aquaculture has also seen a number of positive developments. The Company's sonar shrimp system developed for Minnowtech LLC, is now gaining traction in its target markets. The Company has also identified further new customer interest in the Company's established Sealfence solution from salmon farmers several major salmon production regions, having sold 19 Sealfence units into these core target markets in the first quarter. LPAS Contract The Company is pleased to confirm that following four years in development, :OTAQ has now completed successful trials of its Live Plankton Analysis System (LPAS), and has this week launched LPAS at the Aquaculture UK conference held in Aviemore. Proposed Placing of Convertible Loan Notes It is anticipated that the Convertible Loan Notes will be issued on the following terms: The Convertible Loan Notes will be redeemable after three years and will carry a coupon of 10 per cent per annum. Interest on the Convertible Loan Notes will be paid quarterly in cash.

The Convertible Loan Notes will be convertible into OTAQ ordinary shares at the Conversion Price. The Convertible Loan Notes may be repaid at any time on or before the Redemption Date upon prior written notice by the Company.

The Convertible Loan Notes will be secured by a charge over certain of the Company’s Sealfence inventory. Further details regarding the terms of the Convertible Loan Notes will be announced in due course. The Placing will be undertaken by Dowgate Capital Limited on behalf of the Company. To date, the Company has received non-binding indications of interest from certain institutional and other qualified investors to participate in the Placing of £1.5 million. Certain of the Directors have also indicated that they intend to participate in the Placing. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Placing: to repay the CBIL loan from Growth Lending 2020 Limited

for further product development; and

for general working capital. The Placing will be conditional upon, among other things, the approval of OTAQ shareholders at the General Meeting, full details will be set out in the Circular. The Convertible Loan Notes to be issued pursuant to the Placing will not be admitted to trading on any stock exchange. Phil Newby, Chief Executive Officer of OTAQ, said: “The Board acknowledges with satisfaction the Company's progress, especially the favorable market conditions in the Offshore sector, where OTAQ is strategically positioned to pursue emerging global growth prospects for its OceanSense, Eagle IP, and subsea electrical connector & penetrator solutions. “Given the anticipated improvement in reported revenue for 2023 and the favourable start to 2024, the Board remains confident in its current growth strategy. The recent commercial launch of LPAS marks a significant milestone for the Company, one that we are poised to develop throughout the remainder of 2024 and beyond.” Enquiries OTAQ PLC +44 (0)1524 748028 Adam Reynolds, Non-Executive Chairman

Phil Newby, Chief Executive Officer

Justine Dowds, Chief Financial Officer Dowgate Capital Limited

AQSE Corporate Advisor & Broker +44 (0)20 3903 7715 David Poutney / James Serjeant

Nicholas Chambers / Russell Cook Walbrook PR Limited

Financial PR +44 (0)20 7933 8780

OTAQ@walbrookpr.com Tom Cooper / Nick Rome 07971221972 or 07748325236 About OTAQ OTAQ is a highly innovative technology company focused upon the aquaculture and offshore markets. It already has a number of established products in its portfolio and is focused on further developing its presence, customer base and cross selling opportunities within core markets both organically and via acquisition. OTAQ’s aquaculture products, which include a sonar device (developed for Minnowtech LLC) to scan shrimp in ponds and water quality monitoring, are focused on maximising welfare and production yields. Additionally, the Company has developed what it believes to be a potentially game changing live plankton analysis product for finfish and shellfish farmers. It also continues to target opportunities in the acoustic deterrent devices market via its Sealfence product, which is used by salmon farmers, with global opportunities in a number of the major salmon production regions of the world. 