|
21.10.2024 17:37:13
Trading update Q3 2024 and upgrade of full-year guidance 2024
ANNOUNCEMENT
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Trading update Q3 2024 and upgrade of full-year guidance 2024
Based on preliminary unaudited figures, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (APMM) reports a revenue of USD 15.8bn, underlying EBITDA of USD 4.8bn and underlying EBIT of USD 3.3bn (reported: USD 3.3bn) for Q3 2024.
On the back of strong third quarter results combined with strong container market demand and the continuation of the Red Sea situation, APMM now expects for the full year 2024 underlying EBITDA of USD 11.0 to 11.5bn and EBIT of USD 5.2 to 5.7bn (previously USD 9 to 11bn and USD 3 to 5bn, respectively), and free cash flow of at least USD 3bn (previously at least USD 2bn).
The outlook for the global container market volume growth for the full year 2024 has been revised to around 6%. (previously 4-6%)
APMM will publish its full Q3 interim results on 31 October 2024.
Copenhagen, 21 October 2024
Contact persons:
- Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
- Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
Page 1 of 1
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu A.P. Moeller - Maersk A-S (A)mehr Nachrichten
|
21.10.24
|Trading update Q3 2024 and upgrade of full-year guidance 2024 (GlobeNewswire)
|
16.10.24
|Erste Schätzungen: AP Moeller - Maersk A-S (A) stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
06.08.24
|Ausblick: AP Moeller - Maersk A-S (A) stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
23.07.24
|Erste Schätzungen: AP Moeller - Maersk A-S (A) legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
01.05.24
|Ausblick: AP Moeller - Maersk A-S (A) vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)