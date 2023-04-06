Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
06.04.2023 12:30:00

Trane Technologies Declares Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.75 per ordinary share, or $3.00 per share annualized. The dividend is payable June 30, 2023 to shareholders of record on June 2, 2023.

Trane Technologies has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends on its common shares since 1919 and annual dividends since 1910.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Learn more at tranetechnologies.com.

