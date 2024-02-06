Trane Technologies Named to JUST 100, Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies and CDP’s A List

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, has been named to the 2024 JUST 100 and Fortune Magazine’s 2024 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies. The company was also recognized for leadership in corporate transparency and performance on climate change by CDP, securing a place on its annual ‘A List.’

"Continued recognition on prestigious lists like the JUST 100, Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies and CDP’s A List is a tremendous honor,” said Dave Regnery, chair and CEO of Trane Technologies. "These achievements would not be possible without the commitment and talent of our global team who bring our purpose of challenging what’s possible for a sustainable world to life. Their ambition drives transformative climate innovation that has a lasting impact on our customers, communities and the planet.”

The JUST 100, led by JUST Capital and published in partnership with CNBC, recognizes America’s largest public companies’ who are doing right by workers, customers, communities, shareholders and the environment. This is the third consecutive year that Trane Technologies has been named to the JUST 100 and the second consecutive year that it’s been named the best company in the Building Materials & Construction industry. The company also ranked first overall in customer treatment, beneficial products and sustainable materials – three of the 20 issues that JUST Capital uses to evaluate companies included in the rankings.

This is the 12th consecutive year that Trane Technologies has been named to Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies list. The annual list, developed by Fortune and Korn Ferry, includes companies that are the best-regarded in their industry and is considered the ultimate report card on corporate reputation. The company was recognized as an industry leader in multiple categories including social responsibility and quality of management.

Trane Technologies is one of 346 companies to be recognized with an ‘A’ score for transparency on climate change by CDP – out of over 21,000 companies scored. CDP’s scoring process is based on the comprehensiveness of disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks and demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets.

Broadly acknowledged for its industry-leading transparency, credibility and accountability, Trane Technologies has recently received several additional recognitions for climate action. The company was named to Corporate Knights’ 2024 Global 100, recognized as the leader in the Building Products industry and ranking 23rd overall. It was also named to the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the third consecutive year and the North America Index for the thirteenth consecutive year.

Through bold action, Trane Technologies is advancing its 2030 Sustainability Commitments, including the Gigaton Challenge – a pledge to reduce customer greenhouse gas emissions by 1 billion metric tons (or, one gigaton) – and its pledge to be net-zero by 2050. The company is first in its industry with near and long-term emissions reduction targets externally validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi).

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit tranetechnologies.com.

About JUST Capital

The mission of JUST Capital, an independent nonprofit, is to demonstrate how just business – defined by the priorities of the public – is better business. Our goal is to help companies create value for all their stakeholders – their workers, customers, communities, the environment, and shareholders – by focusing on the issues that matter most to Americans. To date, we’ve polled more than 170,000 Americans on the issues they believe companies should prioritize when it comes to just business behavior, and those insights guide our work. We believe that business and markets can and must be a force for the greater good and that by shifting the resources of the $21.6 trillion private sector, we can drive competition to build a better future for all. Our research, rankings, indexes, initiatives, and new offerings like the JUST Jobs Scorecard help track, analyze, incentivize, and scale corporate stakeholder performance. JUST Capital publishes the annual list of America’s Most JUST Companies, the JUST 100, in partnership with CNBC. To learn more, visit: www.JUSTCapital.com.

About Fortune

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks, and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts – those who shape industry, commerce and society – through powerful and prestigious lists, events and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world’s environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. Founded in 2000 and working with more than 740 financial institutions with over $136 trillion in assets, CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Over 24,000 organizations around the world disclosed data through CDP in 2023, with more than 23,000 companies – including listed companies worth two thirds global market capitalization - and over 1,100 cities, states and regions. Fully TCFD aligned, CDP holds the largest environmental database in the world, and CDP scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions towards a zero carbon, sustainable and resilient economy. CDP is a founding member of the Science Based Targets initiative, We Mean Business Coalition, The Investor Agenda and the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative. Visit cdp.net or follow us @CDP to find out more.

This news release includes "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of securities laws, which are statements that are not historical facts, including statements that relate to our sustainability and commitments and the anticipated impact of these commitments. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Factors that could cause such differences can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as well as our subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect the Company. We assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240206762786/en/