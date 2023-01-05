Trane Technologies Showcases Industry-Leading Residential Heating and Cooling Connectivity at Consumer Electronics Show

Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator, will join the Home Connectivity Alliance (HCA) January 5-8 at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, NV to demonstrate mobile interactivity of its sustainable, energy-efficient Trane® and American Standard® Heating and Air Conditioning solutions with other smart home appliances and devices. Trane Home and American Standard Home are the first digital solutions in the HVAC industry to seamlessly integrate a home’s HVAC system with other smart home systems and appliances from 15 leading home solutions’ brands.

"Imagine a scenario in which your home’s HVAC system and appliances learn your family’s lifestyle patterns and automatically adjust their settings to maximize comfort, reduce energy consumption and deliver the ideal smart home experience,” said Jason Bingham, president of Trane Technologies’ Residential HVAC business. "Through an integrated mobile experience and partnerships with other brands, we are putting the homeowner first, and enabling a more sustainable future.”

As a founding member of the HCA, Trane Technologies has worked with other collaborators to launch the HCA Interface Specification 1.0, an industry standard for making smart homes more accessible and energy efficient for the consumer without compromising user experience or personal data. The industry specification also paves the way for connected home energy management, including data and insights to help consumers optimize energy usage and efficiency and achieve cost savings.

In December, Trane Technologies also launched Trane Link and American Standard Link – new, cutting-edge technology that enables more efficient home HVAC service calls through real-time data. Homeowners can elect to have their system remotely share configuration and performance data with their HVAC technician, for simplified installation, commissioning, monitoring and servicing of variable speed HVAC systems.

Look for Trane and American Standard solutions at the Home Connectivity Alliance’s C2C interoperability demonstration at the Consumer Electronics Show, Booth 52739.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit www.tranetechnologies.com.

