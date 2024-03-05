|
05.03.2024 12:30:00
Trane Technologies to Present at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference
Trane Technologies plc (NYSE: TT) a global climate innovator, today announced that company leadership will participate in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference. They will speak at 12:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.
The live webcast will be accessible on the Trane Technologies website at www.tranetechnologies.com under the investor relations section. An archive of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.
About Trane Technologies
Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit tranetechnologies.com.
