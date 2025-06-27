Draper Esprit Aktie

Draper Esprit für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
27.06.2025 08:00:05

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

27-Jun-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 26 June 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as “Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025.

 

Ordinary shares purchased:

 

23,966

Highest price paid per ordinary share:

 

307.20p

Lowest price paid per ordinary share:

 

301.60p

Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share:

 

304.9775p

 

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 8,041,107 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 181,005,343.

 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

 

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

 

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

 

Date of purchases: 26/06/2025

 

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 23,966

 

Volume weighted average price (pence): 304.9775

 

Individual transactions

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

878

303.60

 08:20:04

00075973733TRLO0

XLON

117

303.60

 08:20:04

00075973734TRLO0

XLON

952

303.80

 08:31:20

00075974116TRLO0

XLON

985

301.60

 08:54:22

00075974895TRLO0

XLON

959

303.00

 09:18:49

00075975506TRLO0

XLON

911

304.40

 09:32:09

00075975962TRLO0

XLON

931

305.00

 09:39:48

00075976196TRLO0

XLON

807

305.00

 09:40:20

00075976198TRLO0

XLON

892

305.00

 09:41:05

00075976204TRLO0

XLON

913

304.80

 09:42:22

00075976253TRLO0

XLON

992

304.40

 09:43:10

00075976267TRLO0

XLON

900

304.20

 09:48:32

00075976398TRLO0

XLON

23

305.00

 10:01:30

00075976741TRLO0

XLON

873

305.00

 10:02:05

00075976753TRLO0

XLON

915

305.00

 10:02:34

00075976769TRLO0

XLON

819

305.00

 10:05:03

00075976808TRLO0

XLON

982

305.00

 10:10:17

00075977003TRLO0

XLON

944

305.00

 10:10:18

00075977005TRLO0

XLON

232

305.20

 10:10:18

00075977006TRLO0

XLON

813

305.00

 10:11:23

00075977025TRLO0

XLON

956

305.00

 10:17:10

00075977205TRLO0

XLON

986

305.00

 10:20:36

00075977292TRLO0

XLON

972

305.60

 10:22:25

00075977346TRLO0

XLON

929

305.40

 10:25:01

00075977414TRLO0

XLON

700

305.60

 10:36:54

00075977752TRLO0

XLON

909

307.20

 10:54:19

00075978465TRLO0

XLON

996

307.20

 11:11:13

00075978940TRLO0

XLON

860

307.20

 11:11:25

00075978947TRLO0

XLON

820

307.20

 11:11:28

00075978949TRLO0

XLON

 

 

Enquiries

 

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc 

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Don Harrington

Charlotte Craigie

Tom Nicholson

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Jane Glover

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised £660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 394134
EQS News ID: 2161424

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Draper Esprit PLCmehr Nachrichten

08:00
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
25.06.25
 Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
25.06.25
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
24.06.25