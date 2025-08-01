Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)

Total Voting Rights



01-Aug-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST





MOLTEN VENTURES PLC

("Molten" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

For the purposes of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("DTRs"), the Company announces that the number of ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") in issue, the number of Ordinary Shares held in treasury, and the Total Voting Rights of the Company as at 31 July 2025 were as follows:

Number of Ordinary Shares in issues 189,046,450 Number of Ordinary Shares held in treasury 8,995,778 Total voting rights attached to Ordinary Shares in issue 180,050,672

The above figure of 180,050,672 may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the DTRs.

For further information, please contact:

