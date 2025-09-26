Draper Esprit Aktie

WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

26.09.2025 08:00:19

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

26-Sep-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

 

 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 25 September 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025.

  

Ordinary shares purchased:

50,000

 

Highest price paid per share:

358.80p

 

Lowest price paid per share:

352.00p

 

Volume weighted average price paid:

355.7909p

 

    

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 10,956,028 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 178,090,422.

 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

 

Aggregate information

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

 

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

 

Date of purchases: 25/09/2025

 

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

 

Volume weighted average price (pence): 355.7909

 

Individual transactions

 

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

                                                   320

352.60

 08:13:41

00030174563TRDU0

XLON

                                                   232

352.60

 08:13:41

00030174564TRDU0

XLON

                                                   496

352.60

 08:13:41

00030174565TRDU0

XLON

                                                   499

352.40

 08:13:41

00030174566TRDU0

XLON

                                                   496

352.60

 08:13:41

00030174567TRDU0

XLON

                                                   506

354.80

 08:35:51

00030174688TRDU0

XLON

                                                   501

354.80

 08:35:51

00030174689TRDU0

XLON

                                                   415

355.00

 08:47:36

00030174728TRDU0

XLON

                                                   908

355.00

 08:47:36

00030174729TRDU0

XLON

                                                      91

355.00

 08:47:36

00030174730TRDU0

XLON

                                                   492

355.00

 08:47:36

00030174731TRDU0

XLON

                                                   517

356.80

 09:15:43

00030174826TRDU0

XLON

                                                   519

356.80

 09:15:43

00030174827TRDU0

XLON

                                                   404

356.80

 09:15:43

00030174828TRDU0

XLON

                                                        7

356.80

 09:15:43

00030174829TRDU0

XLON

                                                1,065

356.80

 09:15:43

00030174830TRDU0

XLON

                                                   495

356.80

 09:37:49

00030174903TRDU0

XLON

                                                   514

356.80

 09:37:49

00030174904TRDU0

XLON

                                                   583

355.80

 09:51:47

00030174959TRDU0

XLON

                                                   433

356.20

 10:02:04

00030175009TRDU0

XLON

                                                   122

356.20

 10:02:04

00030175010TRDU0

XLON

                                                      32

356.20

 10:02:04

00030175011TRDU0

XLON

                                                   594

356.20

 10:09:18

00030175053TRDU0

XLON

                                                1,060

355.80

 10:15:03

00030175067TRDU0

XLON

                                                   241

355.80

 10:31:30

00030175178TRDU0

XLON

                                                   331

355.80

 10:31:30

00030175179TRDU0

XLON

                                                      20

355.80

 10:31:30

00030175180TRDU0

XLON

                                                   585

355.80

 10:40:38

00030175210TRDU0

XLON

                                                   591

355.80

 10:40:38

00030175211TRDU0

XLON

                                                   278

355.60

 10:40:38

00030175212TRDU0

XLON

                                                   307

355.60

 10:40:38

00030175213TRDU0

XLON

                                                   558

355.00

 10:48:27

00030175267TRDU0

XLON

                                                   506

355.20

 11:13:01

00030175367TRDU0

XLON

                                                   587

355.40

 11:20:34

00030175402TRDU0

XLON

                                                      81

355.40

 11:25:55

00030175422TRDU0

XLON

                                                   423

355.40

 11:26:06

00030175423TRDU0

XLON

                                                   579

355.40

 11:37:04

00030175475TRDU0

XLON

                                                   488

354.80

 11:37:04

00030175476TRDU0

XLON

                                                   506

354.80

 11:37:04

00030175477TRDU0

XLON

                                                   505

354.60

 11:59:55

00030175618TRDU0

XLON

                                                   696

354.60

 12:00:00

00030175619TRDU0

XLON

                                                   491

354.60

 12:10:59

00030175687TRDU0

XLON

                                                   510

354.60

 12:10:59

00030175688TRDU0

XLON

                                                   501

353.00

 12:19:12

00030175848TRDU0

XLON

                                                   383

353.20

 12:39:46

00030176022TRDU0

XLON

                                                   125

353.20

 12:39:46

00030176023TRDU0

XLON

                                                      45

353.20

 12:39:46

00030176024TRDU0

XLON

                                                   159

353.20

 12:47:07

00030176072TRDU0

XLON

                                                   230

353.20

 12:47:07

00030176073TRDU0

XLON

                                                   140

353.20

 12:47:07

00030176074TRDU0

XLON

                                                      20

353.20

 12:47:07

00030176075TRDU0

XLON

                                                   208

352.40

 12:48:59

00030176082TRDU0

XLON

                                                      21

352.40

 12:48:59

00030176083TRDU0

XLON

                                                      45

352.40

 12:48:59

00030176084TRDU0

XLON

                                                      72

352.40

 12:48:59

00030176085TRDU0

XLON

                                                      26

352.40

 12:48:59

00030176086TRDU0

XLON

                                                      21

352.40

 12:58:30

00030176137TRDU0

XLON

                                                   570

352.40

 12:58:39

00030176138TRDU0

XLON

                                                   527

352.20

 12:58:39

00030176139TRDU0

XLON

                                                   164

352.00

 12:58:39

00030176140TRDU0

XLON

                                                      21

352.00

 12:58:39

00030176141TRDU0

XLON

                                                   489

352.80

 13:15:35

00030176278TRDU0

XLON

                                                   431

353.20

 13:21:46

00030176311TRDU0

XLON

                                                1,348

353.00

 13:23:08

00030176317TRDU0

XLON

                                                1,138

353.20

 13:49:55

00030176469TRDU0

XLON

                                                   980

353.20

 13:49:55

00030176470TRDU0

XLON

                                                   512

353.00

 13:55:58

00030176507TRDU0

XLON

                                                   519

353.00

 13:55:58

00030176508TRDU0

XLON

                                                1,122

354.60

 14:19:21

00030176707TRDU0

XLON

                                                   541

355.20

 14:25:47

00030176762TRDU0

XLON

                                                1,363

355.20

 14:26:51

00030176770TRDU0

XLON

                                                   590

355.40

 14:38:12

00030177055TRDU0

XLON

                                                   508

356.00

 14:41:45

00030177202TRDU0

XLON

                                                1,315

355.40

 14:44:25

00030177309TRDU0

XLON

                                                   172

357.60

 14:59:59

00030177615TRDU0

XLON

                                                   717

357.60

 14:59:59

00030177616TRDU0

XLON

                                                      23

357.60

 14:59:59

00030177617TRDU0

XLON

                                                   154

357.60

 14:59:59

00030177618TRDU0

XLON

                                                      90

357.60

 15:00:55

00030177647TRDU0

XLON

                                                   331

357.60

 15:00:55

00030177648TRDU0

XLON

                                                      40

357.60

 15:00:55

00030177649TRDU0

XLON

                                                   100

357.60

 15:00:55

00030177650TRDU0

XLON

                                                   542

357.60

 15:04:45

00030177707TRDU0

XLON

                                                   492

357.60

 15:08:33

00030177777TRDU0

XLON

                                                   313

357.40

 15:11:46

00030177819TRDU0

XLON

                                                   113

357.40

 15:11:46

00030177820TRDU0

XLON

                                                      15

357.40

 15:11:46

00030177821TRDU0

XLON

                                                   554

357.40

 15:14:28

00030177845TRDU0

XLON

                                                1,557

358.00

 15:16:16

00030177874TRDU0

XLON

                                                   516

358.40

 15:24:48

00030178087TRDU0

XLON

                                                   543

358.00

 15:32:08

00030178219TRDU0

XLON

                                                   511

358.00

 15:32:08

00030178220TRDU0

XLON

                                                   510

358.00

 15:32:08

00030178221TRDU0

XLON

                                                   408

358.80

 15:50:21

00030178619TRDU0

XLON

                                                   158

358.80

 15:50:21

00030178622TRDU0

XLON

                                                   459

358.80

 15:50:21

00030178623TRDU0

XLON

                                                      71

358.80

 15:50:21

00030178624TRDU0

XLON

                                                      45

358.80

 15:50:21

00030178625TRDU0

XLON

                                                      25

358.80

 15:50:21

00030178626TRDU0

XLON

                                                   247

358.80

 15:50:21

00030178627TRDU0

XLON

                                                   205

358.80

 15:50:21

00030178628TRDU0

XLON

                                                   428

358.60

 15:50:21

00030178629TRDU0

XLON

                                                      53

358.60

 15:50:21

00030178630TRDU0

XLON

                                                   443

358.60

 15:50:21

00030178631TRDU0

XLON

                                                      29

358.60

 15:50:21

00030178632TRDU0

XLON

                                                   585

358.60

 16:03:26

00030178877TRDU0

XLON

                                                   540

358.40

 16:05:10

00030178955TRDU0

XLON

                                                1,046

358.40

 16:05:10

00030178956TRDU0

XLON

                                                   542

358.40

 16:05:10

00030178957TRDU0

XLON

                                                   515

358.20

 16:20:02

00030179714TRDU0

XLON

                                                2,092

358.20

 16:20:02

00030179715TRDU0

XLON

                                                   504

358.20

 16:20:02

00030179716TRDU0

XLON

                                                   594

357.80

 16:26:48

00030179868TRDU0

XLON

 

 

Enquiries

 

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc 

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Don Harrington

Charlotte Craigie

Tom Nicholson

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Georgia Way

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised £660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 403275
EQS News ID: 2204066

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

