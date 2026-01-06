Draper Esprit Aktie

Draper Esprit für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
06.01.2026 08:00:07

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

06-Jan-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

 

 Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 5 January 2026, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025.

  

Ordinary shares purchased:

41,484

 

Highest price paid per share:

519.50p

 

Lowest price paid per share:

509.50p

 

Volume weighted average price paid:

514.0453p

 

    

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,527,596 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,518,854.

 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

 

Aggregate information

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

 

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

 

Date of purchases: 05/01/2026

 

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 41,484

 

Volume weighted average price (pence): 514.0453

 

Individual transactions

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

239

513.00

08:13:14

00030429598TRDU0

XLON

564

512.50

08:15:45

00030429620TRDU0

XLON

607

515.00

08:22:33

00030429645TRDU0

XLON

1438

514.00

08:29:55

00030429682TRDU0

XLON

293

512.50

08:32:18

00030429685TRDU0

XLON

251

512.50

08:32:18

00030429686TRDU0

XLON

587

512.50

08:47:49

00030429769TRDU0

XLON

3

512.00

08:47:51

00030429770TRDU0

XLON

725

512.00

08:59:21

00030429818TRDU0

XLON

180

512.00

09:44:00

00030429940TRDU0

XLON

456

512.00

09:44:00

00030429941TRDU0

XLON

532

512.00

09:44:00

00030429942TRDU0

XLON

547

512.00

09:44:00

00030429943TRDU0

XLON

705

513.00

09:53:38

00030430028TRDU0

XLON

15

513.00

09:53:38

00030430029TRDU0

XLON

419

514.00

09:54:13

00030430030TRDU0

XLON

100

513.50

09:54:15

00030430031TRDU0

XLON

113

514.50

09:55:36

00030430035TRDU0

XLON

700

514.50

09:55:36

00030430036TRDU0

XLON

261

514.50

09:55:36

00030430037TRDU0

XLON

640

514.00

10:00:10

00030430043TRDU0

XLON

192

514.00

10:00:10

00030430044TRDU0

XLON

700

514.00

10:00:10

00030430045TRDU0

XLON

182

514.00

10:00:10

00030430046TRDU0

XLON

584

512.50

10:12:17

00030430100TRDU0

XLON

550

511.00

10:30:57

00030430172TRDU0

XLON

530

511.00

10:30:57

00030430173TRDU0

XLON

527

511.00

10:30:57

00030430174TRDU0

XLON

495

511.00

10:54:47

00030430260TRDU0

XLON

74

511.00

10:54:47

00030430261TRDU0

XLON

1

511.00

11:10:14

00030430295TRDU0

XLON

874

511.00

11:12:39

00030430301TRDU0

XLON

537

511.00

11:12:39

00030430302TRDU0

XLON

635

511.00

11:12:39

00030430303TRDU0

XLON

15

511.00

11:12:39

00030430304TRDU0

XLON

267

511.00

11:12:39

00030430305TRDU0

XLON

12

511.50

11:36:40

00030430368TRDU0

XLON

317

511.50

11:36:40

00030430369TRDU0

XLON

548

509.50

11:36:40

00030430370TRDU0

XLON

566

509.50

11:36:40

00030430371TRDU0

XLON

149

510.00

11:58:34

00030430447TRDU0

XLON

455

510.00

11:58:34

00030430448TRDU0

XLON

571

510.50

12:07:34

00030430477TRDU0

XLON

2

511.50

12:17:01

00030430492TRDU0

XLON

45

514.00

12:32:28

00030430564TRDU0

XLON

22

514.00

12:32:28

00030430565TRDU0

XLON

331

514.00

12:32:46

00030430574TRDU0

XLON

1,589

514.00

12:32:46

00030430575TRDU0

XLON

161

514.00

12:32:48

00030430576TRDU0

XLON

547

514.00

12:32:48

00030430577TRDU0

XLON

231

514.00

12:32:48

00030430578TRDU0

XLON

208

514.50

12:56:00

00030430692TRDU0

XLON

299

514.00

12:58:32

00030430699TRDU0

XLON

1

515.00

13:04:33

00030430725TRDU0

XLON

544

515.00

13:04:33

00030430726TRDU0

XLON

538

515.00

13:04:38

00030430727TRDU0

XLON

531

515.00

13:15:59

00030430759TRDU0

XLON

576

515.00

13:22:28

00030430765TRDU0

XLON

931

514.00

13:23:27

00030430766TRDU0

XLON

528

513.00

13:34:26

00030430787TRDU0

XLON

531

513.00

13:34:26

00030430788TRDU0

XLON

86

512.50

13:46:56

00030430816TRDU0

XLON

1,016

514.00

13:59:05

00030430927TRDU0

XLON

1,064

514.00

13:59:05

00030430928TRDU0

XLON

994

514.00

13:59:05

00030430929TRDU0

XLON

531

515.50

14:19:59

00030431111TRDU0

XLON

542

515.50

14:26:35

00030431176TRDU0

XLON

529

516.00

14:30:34

00030431267TRDU0

XLON

15

515.50

14:30:35

00030431268TRDU0

XLON

531

515.50

14:30:35

00030431269TRDU0

XLON

589

515.50

14:30:35

00030431270TRDU0

XLON

574

518.00

14:38:43

00030431391TRDU0

XLON

1,135

518.00

14:38:43

00030431392TRDU0

XLON

580

516.00

14:43:02

00030431476TRDU0

XLON

632

515.50

14:48:59

00030431562TRDU0

XLON

192

514.50

14:50:47

00030431572TRDU0

XLON

430

514.50

14:50:47

00030431573TRDU0

XLON

441

515.00

14:57:21

00030431675TRDU0

XLON

100

515.00

14:57:21

00030431676TRDU0

XLON

1,162

515.50

15:02:11

00030431747TRDU0

XLON

329

515.00

15:09:31

00030431939TRDU0

XLON

185

516.00

15:11:00

00030431963TRDU0

XLON

539

516.00

15:17:03

00030432065TRDU0

XLON

545

516.00

15:17:03

00030432066TRDU0

XLON

616

519.50

15:27:28

00030432289TRDU0

XLON

584

519.50

15:27:28

00030432290TRDU0

XLON

561

519.00

15:27:28

00030432291TRDU0

XLON

587

518.00

15:34:31

00030432436TRDU0

XLON

624

517.50

15:37:23

00030432498TRDU0

XLON

 

 

Enquiries

 

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc 

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Don Harrington

Charlotte Craigie

Tom Nicholson

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Sam Austrums

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 413781
EQS News ID: 2254910

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Draper Esprit PLCmehr Nachrichten

06.01.26
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
05.01.26
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
02.01.26
 Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
02.01.26
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
31.12.25
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
30.12.25
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
29.12.25
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
24.12.25
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)