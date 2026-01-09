Molten Ventures plc

("Molten" or the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 8 January 2026, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025.

Ordinary shares purchased: 50,000 Highest price paid per share: 519.00p Lowest price paid per share: 512.50p Volume weighted average price paid: 515.1767p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,677,596 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,368,854.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 08/01/2026

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 515.1767

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 382 516.00 08:10:04 00030447053TRDU0 XLON 103 516.00 08:10:04 00030447054TRDU0 XLON 121 516.00 08:10:04 00030447055TRDU0 XLON 277 515.00 08:17:08 00030447136TRDU0 XLON 150 515.00 08:17:08 00030447137TRDU0 XLON 395 514.00 08:17:08 00030447138TRDU0 XLON 217 514.00 08:17:08 00030447139TRDU0 XLON 823 514.00 08:17:08 00030447140TRDU0 XLON 1137 514.50 08:40:36 00030447287TRDU0 XLON 548 514.50 08:40:36 00030447288TRDU0 XLON 1085 513.50 08:57:37 00030447345TRDU0 XLON 93 514.00 09:11:48 00030447624TRDU0 XLON 428 514.00 09:18:54 00030447918TRDU0 XLON 547 514.00 09:18:54 00030447919TRDU0 XLON 524 514.00 09:18:54 00030447920TRDU0 XLON 519 514.00 09:18:54 00030447921TRDU0 XLON 596 512.50 09:25:12 00030447983TRDU0 XLON 518 514.00 09:51:14 00030448167TRDU0 XLON 531 514.00 09:51:14 00030448168TRDU0 XLON 518 514.00 09:51:14 00030448169TRDU0 XLON 524 514.00 09:57:54 00030448179TRDU0 XLON 570 513.00 10:12:04 00030448214TRDU0 XLON 557 513.00 10:12:04 00030448215TRDU0 XLON 589 512.50 10:30:41 00030448281TRDU0 XLON 33 513.50 10:48:45 00030448331TRDU0 XLON 1051 513.50 10:48:45 00030448332TRDU0 XLON 1009 513.50 10:48:45 00030448333TRDU0 XLON 593 515.00 11:08:49 00030448417TRDU0 XLON 1749 514.00 11:17:35 00030448426TRDU0 XLON 1211 515.50 11:41:20 00030448489TRDU0 XLON 16 515.00 11:58:51 00030448588TRDU0 XLON 539 515.00 11:58:51 00030448589TRDU0 XLON 520 514.50 11:59:59 00030448591TRDU0 XLON 534 514.50 11:59:59 00030448592TRDU0 XLON 524 514.00 12:25:46 00030448660TRDU0 XLON 530 516.00 12:38:30 00030448680TRDU0 XLON 1226 515.50 12:38:30 00030448681TRDU0 XLON 821 515.50 12:38:30 00030448682TRDU0 XLON 543 515.00 13:08:51 00030448753TRDU0 XLON 43 515.00 13:08:51 00030448754TRDU0 XLON 204 515.00 13:08:51 00030448755TRDU0 XLON 336 515.00 13:08:51 00030448756TRDU0 XLON 1,151 515.50 13:18:03 00030448798TRDU0 XLON 571 515.50 13:30:04 00030448827TRDU0 XLON 601 515.50 13:30:04 00030448828TRDU0 XLON 304 516.00 13:44:48 00030448891TRDU0 XLON 92 516.00 13:44:48 00030448892TRDU0 XLON 584 516.00 13:48:41 00030448912TRDU0 XLON 1,097 515.00 13:51:40 00030448973TRDU0 XLON 573 514.50 13:51:42 00030448974TRDU0 XLON 597 516.50 14:12:15 00030449093TRDU0 XLON 1,635 516.00 14:14:49 00030449114TRDU0 XLON 1,159 516.50 14:28:57 00030449184TRDU0 XLON 596 516.00 14:39:35 00030449222TRDU0 XLON 561 516.00 14:39:35 00030449223TRDU0 XLON 539 516.00 14:39:35 00030449224TRDU0 XLON 1,121 514.00 14:44:33 00030449266TRDU0 XLON 560 513.50 14:50:58 00030449293TRDU0 XLON 565 514.00 14:55:20 00030449340TRDU0 XLON 567 514.00 15:00:09 00030449376TRDU0 XLON 535 513.50 15:02:24 00030449389TRDU0 XLON 529 513.50 15:07:31 00030449411TRDU0 XLON 556 513.00 15:07:31 00030449412TRDU0 XLON 516 515.50 15:21:17 00030449497TRDU0 XLON 638 515.50 15:21:17 00030449498TRDU0 XLON 525 515.50 15:21:17 00030449499TRDU0 XLON 523 515.00 15:28:01 00030449601TRDU0 XLON 525 515.00 15:28:01 00030449602TRDU0 XLON 211 516.50 15:41:21 00030449721TRDU0 XLON 15 516.50 15:41:21 00030449722TRDU0 XLON 386 516.50 15:43:09 00030449726TRDU0 XLON 244 516.50 15:43:09 00030449727TRDU0 XLON 628 516.50 15:47:43 00030449756TRDU0 XLON 1,058 519.00 15:59:23 00030449819TRDU0 XLON 1,082 518.50 15:59:23 00030449820TRDU0 XLON 1,090 518.00 15:59:23 00030449821TRDU0 XLON 616 517.00 16:07:34 00030449843TRDU0 XLON 124 517.00 16:12:56 00030449873TRDU0 XLON 122 517.00 16:14:57 00030449891TRDU0 XLON 100 517.00 16:14:59 00030449893TRDU0 XLON 147 517.50 16:16:24 00030449912TRDU0 XLON 1,220 517.50 16:16:24 00030449913TRDU0 XLON 18 517.50 16:18:02 00030449915TRDU0 XLON 576 517.50 16:18:02 00030449916TRDU0 XLON 520 517.00 16:18:41 00030449919TRDU0 XLON 559 516.00 16:23:48 00030449980TRDU0 XLON 532 516.00 16:23:48 00030449981TRDU0 XLON 110 515.00 16:27:59 00030450016TRDU0 XLON 188 515.00 16:28:48 00030450017TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) +44 (0)20 7931 8800 cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie Tom Nicholson William Hall +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Sodali & Co Public relations Elly Williamson Sam Austrums +44 (0)7889 297 217 molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc