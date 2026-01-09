Draper Esprit Aktie

Draper Esprit für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.01.2026 08:00:05

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

09-Jan-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

 

 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 8 January 2026, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025.

  

Ordinary shares purchased:

50,000

 

Highest price paid per share:

519.00p

 

Lowest price paid per share:

512.50p

 

Volume weighted average price paid:

515.1767p

 

    

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,677,596 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,368,854.

 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

 

Aggregate information

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

 

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

 

Date of purchases: 08/01/2026

 

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

 

Volume weighted average price (pence): 515.1767

 

Individual transactions

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

382

516.00

08:10:04

00030447053TRDU0

XLON

103

516.00

08:10:04

00030447054TRDU0

XLON

121

516.00

08:10:04

00030447055TRDU0

XLON

277

515.00

08:17:08

00030447136TRDU0

XLON

150

515.00

08:17:08

00030447137TRDU0

XLON

395

514.00

08:17:08

00030447138TRDU0

XLON

217

514.00

08:17:08

00030447139TRDU0

XLON

823

514.00

08:17:08

00030447140TRDU0

XLON

1137

514.50

08:40:36

00030447287TRDU0

XLON

548

514.50

08:40:36

00030447288TRDU0

XLON

1085

513.50

08:57:37

00030447345TRDU0

XLON

93

514.00

09:11:48

00030447624TRDU0

XLON

428

514.00

09:18:54

00030447918TRDU0

XLON

547

514.00

09:18:54

00030447919TRDU0

XLON

524

514.00

09:18:54

00030447920TRDU0

XLON

519

514.00

09:18:54

00030447921TRDU0

XLON

596

512.50

09:25:12

00030447983TRDU0

XLON

518

514.00

09:51:14

00030448167TRDU0

XLON

531

514.00

09:51:14

00030448168TRDU0

XLON

518

514.00

09:51:14

00030448169TRDU0

XLON

524

514.00

09:57:54

00030448179TRDU0

XLON

570

513.00

10:12:04

00030448214TRDU0

XLON

557

513.00

10:12:04

00030448215TRDU0

XLON

589

512.50

10:30:41

00030448281TRDU0

XLON

33

513.50

10:48:45

00030448331TRDU0

XLON

1051

513.50

10:48:45

00030448332TRDU0

XLON

1009

513.50

10:48:45

00030448333TRDU0

XLON

593

515.00

11:08:49

00030448417TRDU0

XLON

1749

514.00

11:17:35

00030448426TRDU0

XLON

1211

515.50

11:41:20

00030448489TRDU0

XLON

16

515.00

11:58:51

00030448588TRDU0

XLON

539

515.00

11:58:51

00030448589TRDU0

XLON

520

514.50

11:59:59

00030448591TRDU0

XLON

534

514.50

11:59:59

00030448592TRDU0

XLON

524

514.00

12:25:46

00030448660TRDU0

XLON

530

516.00

12:38:30

00030448680TRDU0

XLON

1226

515.50

12:38:30

00030448681TRDU0

XLON

821

515.50

12:38:30

00030448682TRDU0

XLON

543

515.00

13:08:51

00030448753TRDU0

XLON

43

515.00

13:08:51

00030448754TRDU0

XLON

204

515.00

13:08:51

00030448755TRDU0

XLON

336

515.00

13:08:51

00030448756TRDU0

XLON

1,151

515.50

13:18:03

00030448798TRDU0

XLON

571

515.50

13:30:04

00030448827TRDU0

XLON

601

515.50

13:30:04

00030448828TRDU0

XLON

304

516.00

13:44:48

00030448891TRDU0

XLON

92

516.00

13:44:48

00030448892TRDU0

XLON

584

516.00

13:48:41

00030448912TRDU0

XLON

1,097

515.00

13:51:40

00030448973TRDU0

XLON

573

514.50

13:51:42

00030448974TRDU0

XLON

597

516.50

14:12:15

00030449093TRDU0

XLON

1,635

516.00

14:14:49

00030449114TRDU0

XLON

1,159

516.50

14:28:57

00030449184TRDU0

XLON

596

516.00

14:39:35

00030449222TRDU0

XLON

561

516.00

14:39:35

00030449223TRDU0

XLON

539

516.00

14:39:35

00030449224TRDU0

XLON

1,121

514.00

14:44:33

00030449266TRDU0

XLON

560

513.50

14:50:58

00030449293TRDU0

XLON

565

514.00

14:55:20

00030449340TRDU0

XLON

567

514.00

15:00:09

00030449376TRDU0

XLON

535

513.50

15:02:24

00030449389TRDU0

XLON

529

513.50

15:07:31

00030449411TRDU0

XLON

556

513.00

15:07:31

00030449412TRDU0

XLON

516

515.50

15:21:17

00030449497TRDU0

XLON

638

515.50

15:21:17

00030449498TRDU0

XLON

525

515.50

15:21:17

00030449499TRDU0

XLON

523

515.00

15:28:01

00030449601TRDU0

XLON

525

515.00

15:28:01

00030449602TRDU0

XLON

211

516.50

15:41:21

00030449721TRDU0

XLON

15

516.50

15:41:21

00030449722TRDU0

XLON

386

516.50

15:43:09

00030449726TRDU0

XLON

244

516.50

15:43:09

00030449727TRDU0

XLON

628

516.50

15:47:43

00030449756TRDU0

XLON

1,058

519.00

15:59:23

00030449819TRDU0

XLON

1,082

518.50

15:59:23

00030449820TRDU0

XLON

1,090

518.00

15:59:23

00030449821TRDU0

XLON

616

517.00

16:07:34

00030449843TRDU0

XLON

124

517.00

16:12:56

00030449873TRDU0

XLON

122

517.00

16:14:57

00030449891TRDU0

XLON

100

517.00

16:14:59

00030449893TRDU0

XLON

147

517.50

16:16:24

00030449912TRDU0

XLON

1,220

517.50

16:16:24

00030449913TRDU0

XLON

18

517.50

16:18:02

00030449915TRDU0

XLON

576

517.50

16:18:02

00030449916TRDU0

XLON

520

517.00

16:18:41

00030449919TRDU0

XLON

559

516.00

16:23:48

00030449980TRDU0

XLON

532

516.00

16:23:48

00030449981TRDU0

XLON

110

515.00

16:27:59

00030450016TRDU0

XLON

188

515.00

16:28:48

00030450017TRDU0

XLON

  

Enquiries

 

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc 

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Don Harrington

Charlotte Craigie

Tom Nicholson

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Sam Austrums

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 414326
EQS News ID: 2257532

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Draper Esprit PLC

mehr Nachrichten
08:00
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
08.01.26
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
07.01.26
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
06.01.26
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
05.01.26
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
02.01.26
 Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
02.01.26