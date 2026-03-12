Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)

Transaction in Own Shares



12-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST





Molten Ventures plc

("Molten" or the "Company")



Transaction in own shares

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 11 March 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026.

Ordinary shares purchased: 25,000

Highest price paid per share: 462.80p

Lowest price paid per share: 448.60 p

Volume weighted average price paid: 455.8965p



Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,638,510 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,407,940.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 152 452.20 08:30:02 00079620284TRLO0 XLON 756 454.00 08:48:23 00079620964TRLO0 XLON 939 452.20 08:48:51 00079621009TRLO0 XLON 715 451.40 08:49:45 00079621032TRLO0 XLON 702 449.80 09:05:03 00079621596TRLO0 XLON 152 449.00 09:13:42 00079621842TRLO0 XLON 34 448.60 09:28:09 00079622369TRLO0 XLON 672 448.60 09:28:53 00079622388TRLO0 XLON 746 448.60 09:28:53 00079622389TRLO0 XLON 683 450.00 10:31:49 00079623928TRLO0 XLON 694 450.00 10:31:49 00079623927TRLO0 XLON 16 450.00 10:31:49 00079623926TRLO0 XLON 246 456.00 11:03:57 00079625151TRLO0 XLON 414 456.00 11:03:57 00079625150TRLO0 XLON 369 456.80 11:24:43 00079625592TRLO0 XLON 741 456.80 11:24:43 00079625591TRLO0 XLON 367 456.80 11:24:43 00079625590TRLO0 XLON 607 456.00 11:43:18 00079626091TRLO0 XLON 15 456.00 11:43:18 00079626092TRLO0 XLON 713 456.00 11:50:00 00079626210TRLO0 XLON 127 455.00 12:24:31 00079627061TRLO0 XLON 503 455.00 12:24:31 00079627060TRLO0 XLON 662 455.20 12:41:22 00079627540TRLO0 XLON 3 453.20 12:43:47 00079627603TRLO0 XLON 751 453.20 12:45:39 00079627626TRLO0 XLON 700 451.80 12:46:29 00079627712TRLO0 XLON 745 457.20 13:00:55 00079628043TRLO0 XLON 152 462.80 13:07:22 00079628221TRLO0 XLON 505 462.80 13:07:22 00079628220TRLO0 XLON 657 461.60 13:08:17 00079628245TRLO0 XLON 671 460.00 13:15:58 00079628448TRLO0 XLON 726 459.20 13:37:08 00079629692TRLO0 XLON 125 460.00 13:53:30 00079630623TRLO0 XLON 105 460.00 13:53:30 00079630624TRLO0 XLON 735 459.20 13:54:02 00079630665TRLO0 XLON 705 460.60 14:11:51 00079632552TRLO0 XLON 757 458.20 14:27:16 00079633355TRLO0 XLON 760 459.40 14:45:08 00079634281TRLO0 XLON 518 460.00 15:00:22 00079635172TRLO0 XLON 171 460.00 15:00:22 00079635171TRLO0 XLON 198 458.00 15:07:54 00079635518TRLO0 XLON 2 458.00 15:07:54 00079635519TRLO0 XLON 433 458.00 15:08:48 00079635533TRLO0 XLON 701 457.00 15:13:09 00079635757TRLO0 XLON 612 458.40 15:38:59 00079637233TRLO0 XLON 21 459.60 15:56:43 00079638552TRLO0 XLON 669 459.60 15:56:43 00079638553TRLO0 XLON 704 458.80 15:59:18 00079638640TRLO0 XLON 8 458.80 15:59:18 00079638639TRLO0 XLON 754 458.00 16:05:02 00079639056TRLO0 XLON 624 455.60 16:09:07 00079639446TRLO0 XLON 463 454.20 16:15:39 00079640106TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Joshua Hughes

Liam Kingsmill

+44 (0)20 7260 1000 Berenberg

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Ben Wright

Harry Nicholas

Mark Whitmore

+44 (0)20 3207 7800 Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Sam Austrums +44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.