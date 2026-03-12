Draper Esprit Aktie

12.03.2026 08:00:15

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

12-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")
 
Transaction in own shares

 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 11 March 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026.

 
Ordinary shares purchased: 25,000
 
Highest price paid per share: 462.80p
 
Lowest price paid per share: 448.60p
 
Volume weighted average price paid: 455.8965p
 
                                     
Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,638,510 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,407,940.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
 
Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price
(GBp share)		 Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue
152 452.20  08:30:02 00079620284TRLO0 XLON
756 454.00  08:48:23 00079620964TRLO0 XLON
939 452.20  08:48:51 00079621009TRLO0 XLON
715 451.40  08:49:45 00079621032TRLO0 XLON
702 449.80  09:05:03 00079621596TRLO0 XLON
152 449.00  09:13:42 00079621842TRLO0 XLON
34 448.60  09:28:09 00079622369TRLO0 XLON
672 448.60  09:28:53 00079622388TRLO0 XLON
746 448.60  09:28:53 00079622389TRLO0 XLON
683 450.00  10:31:49 00079623928TRLO0 XLON
694 450.00  10:31:49 00079623927TRLO0 XLON
16 450.00  10:31:49 00079623926TRLO0 XLON
246 456.00  11:03:57 00079625151TRLO0 XLON
414 456.00  11:03:57 00079625150TRLO0 XLON
369 456.80  11:24:43 00079625592TRLO0 XLON
741 456.80  11:24:43 00079625591TRLO0 XLON
367 456.80  11:24:43 00079625590TRLO0 XLON
607 456.00  11:43:18 00079626091TRLO0 XLON
15 456.00  11:43:18 00079626092TRLO0 XLON
713 456.00  11:50:00 00079626210TRLO0 XLON
127 455.00  12:24:31 00079627061TRLO0 XLON
503 455.00  12:24:31 00079627060TRLO0 XLON
662 455.20  12:41:22 00079627540TRLO0 XLON
3 453.20  12:43:47 00079627603TRLO0 XLON
751 453.20  12:45:39 00079627626TRLO0 XLON
700 451.80  12:46:29 00079627712TRLO0 XLON
745 457.20  13:00:55 00079628043TRLO0 XLON
152 462.80  13:07:22 00079628221TRLO0 XLON
505 462.80  13:07:22 00079628220TRLO0 XLON
657 461.60  13:08:17 00079628245TRLO0 XLON
671 460.00  13:15:58 00079628448TRLO0 XLON
726 459.20  13:37:08 00079629692TRLO0 XLON
125 460.00  13:53:30 00079630623TRLO0 XLON
105 460.00  13:53:30 00079630624TRLO0 XLON
735 459.20  13:54:02 00079630665TRLO0 XLON
705 460.60  14:11:51 00079632552TRLO0 XLON
757 458.20  14:27:16 00079633355TRLO0 XLON
760 459.40  14:45:08 00079634281TRLO0 XLON
518 460.00  15:00:22 00079635172TRLO0 XLON
171 460.00  15:00:22 00079635171TRLO0 XLON
198 458.00  15:07:54 00079635518TRLO0 XLON
2 458.00  15:07:54 00079635519TRLO0 XLON
433 458.00  15:08:48 00079635533TRLO0 XLON
701 457.00  15:13:09 00079635757TRLO0 XLON
612 458.40  15:38:59 00079637233TRLO0 XLON
21 459.60  15:56:43 00079638552TRLO0 XLON
669 459.60  15:56:43 00079638553TRLO0 XLON
704 458.80  15:59:18 00079638640TRLO0 XLON
8 458.80  15:59:18 00079638639TRLO0 XLON
754 458.00  16:05:02 00079639056TRLO0 XLON
624 455.60  16:09:07 00079639446TRLO0 XLON
463 454.20  16:15:39 00079640106TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries
 
Molten Ventures plc
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)
 		 +44 (0)20 7931 8800
cosec@molten.vc 
Deutsche Numis
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Joshua Hughes
Liam Kingsmill
 		 +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Berenberg
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Ben Wright
Harry Nicholas
Mark Whitmore
 		 +44 (0)20 3207 7800
Sodali & Co
Public relations
Elly Williamson
Sam Austrums		 +44 (0)7889 297 217
molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures
Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc
 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 420808
EQS News ID: 2289922

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

