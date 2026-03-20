Draper Esprit Aktie

Draper Esprit für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
20.03.2026 08:00:06

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

20-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")
 
Transaction in own shares

 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 19 March 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026.

 
Ordinary shares purchased: 25,000
 
Highest price paid per share: 468.00p
 
Lowest price paid per share: 456.00p
 
Volume weighted average price paid: 460.9186p
 
                                     
Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,763,510 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,282,940.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
 
Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price
(GBp share)		 Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue
754 460.60  08:19:36 00079757121TRLO0 XLON
96 458.00  08:27:31 00079757595TRLO0 XLON
786 462.00  08:31:46 00079757970TRLO0 XLON
247 458.40  08:45:22 00079758963TRLO0 XLON
753 458.40  08:45:22 00079758964TRLO0 XLON
704 458.40  08:52:12 00079759337TRLO0 XLON
789 459.60  09:08:54 00079760435TRLO0 XLON
671 460.00  09:17:15 00079761385TRLO0 XLON
795 460.00  09:22:38 00079761644TRLO0 XLON
642 458.20  09:22:41 00079761655TRLO0 XLON
741 456.20  09:29:34 00079762213TRLO0 XLON
645 456.00  09:40:09 00079762666TRLO0 XLON
196 458.40  09:57:19 00079763648TRLO0 XLON
497 458.40  09:57:19 00079763649TRLO0 XLON
675 460.20  10:43:31 00079765187TRLO0 XLON
668 460.20  10:55:33 00079765372TRLO0 XLON
693 459.40  10:59:22 00079765435TRLO0 XLON
772 458.00  11:24:28 00079766270TRLO0 XLON
719 457.80  12:00:03 00079767906TRLO0 XLON
786 459.40  12:12:14 00079769042TRLO0 XLON
712 459.60  12:27:27 00079769550TRLO0 XLON
740 464.40  12:47:38 00079770764TRLO0 XLON
794 464.20  12:50:02 00079770901TRLO0 XLON
16 465.40  13:22:53 00079772494TRLO0 XLON
364 465.40  13:22:53 00079772495TRLO0 XLON
342 465.40  13:22:53 00079772496TRLO0 XLON
638 468.00  13:58:00 00079773980TRLO0 XLON
686 468.00  13:58:00 00079773981TRLO0 XLON
739 466.40  14:15:40 00079774630TRLO0 XLON
27 464.80  14:31:42 00079775456TRLO0 XLON
62 464.80  14:31:42 00079775457TRLO0 XLON
487 464.80  14:31:42 00079775458TRLO0 XLON
525 463.20  15:19:04 00079777609TRLO0 XLON
486 461.00  15:27:04 00079778263TRLO0 XLON
5000 460.60  15:46:04 00079779777TRLO0 XLON
436 461.60  15:57:49 00079780591TRLO0 XLON
148 464.60  16:05:59 00079781078TRLO0 XLON
169 464.40  16:09:46 00079781456TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries
 
Molten Ventures plc
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)
 		 +44 (0)20 7931 8800
cosec@molten.vc 
Deutsche Numis
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Joshua Hughes
Liam Kingsmill
 		 +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Berenberg
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Ben Wright
Harry Nicholas
Mark Whitmore
 		 +44 (0)20 3207 7800
Sodali & Co
Public relations
Elly Williamson
Sam Austrums		 +44 (0)7889 297 217
molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures
Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc
 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 421607
EQS News ID: 2294834

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Draper Esprit PLC

mehr Nachrichten
08:00
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
19.03.26
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
18.03.26
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
17.03.26
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
16.03.26
 Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
16.03.26