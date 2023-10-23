Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
23.10.2023 11:05:33

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the "Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                                  
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday October 16, 2023 to Friday October 20, 2023:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)482,795 7,313,876,755
16 October 202353012,401.07556,572,570
17 October 202354012,113.12966,541,090
18 October 202354011,842.98156,395,210
19 October 202354011,512.42596,216,710
20 October 202355011,381.85456,260,020
Total 16-20 October 20232,700 31,985,600
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*2,86411,846.542433,928,497
Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)148,741 1,853,025,614
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)488,359 7,379,790,853
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)2,007,407 31,694,396,372
16 October 20232,11512,582.361726,611,695
17 October 20232,15612,244.492126,399,125
18 October 20232,15611,974.965225,818,025
19 October 20232,15611,646.266225,109,350
20 October 20232,19411,513.949425,261,605
Total 16-20 October 202310,777 129,199,800
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*8,63811,988.4360103,556,110
Bought from the Foundation*2,72311,988.442332,644,528
Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)591,852 7,487,854,811
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)2,029,545 31,959,796,810

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 229,137 A shares and 961,931 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.78% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, October 23, 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
  

Page 2 of 2

Attachments


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu A.P. Moeller - Maersk A-S (A)mehr Nachrichten