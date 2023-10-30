|
Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the "Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).
As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday October 23, 2023 to Friday October 27, 2023:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|488,359
|7,379,790,853
|23 October 2023
|560
|11,321.3214
|6,339,940
|24 October 2023
|550
|11,530.9273
|6,342,010
|25 October 2023
|580
|11,469.8276
|6,652,500
|26 October 2023
|560
|11,427.7679
|6,399,550
|27 October 2023
|580
|11,702.4138
|6,787,400
|Total 23-27 October 2023
|2,830
|32,521,400
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|3,001
|11,491.6421
|34,486,418
|Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|154,572
|1,920,033,432
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|494,190
|7,446,798,671
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|2,029,545
|31,959,796,810
|23 October 2023
|2,235
|11,452.3557
|25,596,015
|24 October 2023
|2,194
|11,725.6860
|25,726,155
|25 October 2023
|2,315
|11,684.3413
|27,049,250
|26 October 2023
|2,235
|11,642.1566
|26,020,220
|27 October 2023
|2,315
|11,987.6803
|27,751,480
|Total 23-27 October 2023
|11,294
|132,143,120
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|9,055
|11,700.2893
|105,946,120
|Bought from the Foundation*
|2,854
|11,700.2670
|33,392,562
|Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|615,055
|7,759,336,613
|Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|2,052,748
|32,231,278,612
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 234,968 A shares and 985,085 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.94% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, October 30, 2023
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
