20.11.2023 10:44:26

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the "Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 2 November 2021, the Company decided to extend the current share buy-back program by additionally DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) during 2024 and 2025 bringing the total program up to DKK 64 billion (around USD 10 billion). On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase of the share buy-back program up to DKK 84 billion (around USD 12 billion).                                                    
As announced on 3 November 2023, during the fifth phase of the program running from 6 November 2023 up to 1 May 2024, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fifth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”).   
                                                                     
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday November 13, 2023 to Friday November 17, 2023:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)508,281 7,593,116,707
13 November 20239509,899.45799,404,485
14 November 20239509,985.47899,486,205
15 November 202395010,377.88429,858,990
16 November 202390010,284.02229,255,620
17 November 202390010,235.17789,211,660
Total 13-17 November 20234,650 47,216,960
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*4,92910,154.184950,049,978
Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)20,085 202,435,067
Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)517,860 7,690,383,645
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)2,113,823 32,870,868,651
13 November 20234,7929,961.921347,737,527
14 November 20234,79210,051.335748,166,000
15 November 20234,79210,476.616250,203,945
16 November 20234,59210,371.792247,627,270
17 November 20234,59210,314.305547,363,291
Total 13-17 November 202323,560 241,098,033
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*14,87510,232.8740152,214,000
Bought from the Foundation*4,68810,232.847547,971,589
Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)89,930 913,603,005
Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)2,156,946 33,312,152,274

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 257,443 A shares and 1,084,527 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 7.64% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, November 20, 2023

Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

