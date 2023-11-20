Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the "Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 2 November 2021, the Company decided to extend the current share buy-back program by additionally DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) during 2024 and 2025 bringing the total program up to DKK 64 billion (around USD 10 billion). On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase of the share buy-back program up to DKK 84 billion (around USD 12 billion).

As announced on 3 November 2023, during the fifth phase of the program running from 6 November 2023 up to 1 May 2024, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fifth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday November 13, 2023 to Friday November 17, 2023:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 508,281 7,593,116,707 13 November 2023 950 9,899.4579 9,404,485 14 November 2023 950 9,985.4789 9,486,205 15 November 2023 950 10,377.8842 9,858,990 16 November 2023 900 10,284.0222 9,255,620 17 November 2023 900 10,235.1778 9,211,660 Total 13-17 November 2023 4,650 47,216,960 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 4,929 10,154.1849 50,049,978 Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 20,085 202,435,067 Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 517,860 7,690,383,645 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 2,113,823 32,870,868,651 13 November 2023 4,792 9,961.9213 47,737,527 14 November 2023 4,792 10,051.3357 48,166,000 15 November 2023 4,792 10,476.6162 50,203,945 16 November 2023 4,592 10,371.7922 47,627,270 17 November 2023 4,592 10,314.3055 47,363,291 Total 13-17 November 2023 23,560 241,098,033 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 14,875 10,232.8740 152,214,000 Bought from the Foundation* 4,688 10,232.8475 47,971,589 Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 89,930 913,603,005 Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 2,156,946 33,312,152,274

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 257,443 A shares and 1,084,527 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 7.64% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, November 20, 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

