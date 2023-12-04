Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the "Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 2 November 2021, the Company decided to extend the current share buy-back program by additionally DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) during 2024 and 2025 bringing the total program up to DKK 64 billion (around USD 10 billion). On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase of the share buy-back program up to DKK 84 billion (around USD 12 billion).

As announced on 3 November 2023, during the fifth phase of the program running from 6 November 2023 up to 1 May 2024, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fifth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday November 27, 2023 to Friday December 1, 2023:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 528,366 7,799,904,380 27 November 2023 850 10,598.8588 9,009,030 28 November 2023 900 10,502.2556 9,452,030 29 November 2023 900 10,665.5333 9,598,980 30 November 2023 800 10,635.9375 8,508,750 1 December 2023 800 10,700.3875 8,560,310 Total 27-1 December 2023 4,250 45,129,100 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 4,505 10,618.6118 47,836,846 Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 38,110 390,223,503 Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 537,121 7,892,870,326 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 2,198,752 33,753,097,397 27 November 2023 3,391 10,734.6358 36,401,150 28 November 2023 3,592 10,639.9930 38,218,855 29 November 2023 3,592 10,842.2815 38,945,475 30 November 2023 3,192 10,831.7246 34,574,865 1 December 2023 3,192 10,871.1936 34,700,850 Total 27-1 December 2023 16,959 182,841,195 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 13,594 10,781.3724 146,561,976 Bought from the Foundation* 4,282 10,781.3693 46,165,823 Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 161,653 1,670,396,117 Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 2,233,587 34,128,666,392

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 277,899 A shares and 1,165,588 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 8.22% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, December 4, 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

