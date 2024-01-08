08.01.2024 13:44:48

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the "Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 2 November 2021, the Company decided to extend the current share buy-back program by additionally DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) during 2024 and 2025 bringing the total program up to DKK 64 billion (around USD 10 billion). On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase of the share buy-back program up to DKK 84 billion (around USD 12 billion).                        
As announced on 3 November 2023, during the fifth phase of the program running from 6 November 2023 up to 1 May 2024, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fifth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                                     
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Tuesday January 2, 2024 to Friday January 5, 2024:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)565,858 8,215,057,416
1 January 2024- - -
2 January 202480012,540.362510,032,290
3 January 202475013,245.88009,934,410
4 January 202470013,862.00009,703,400
5 January 202470013,820.88579,674,620
Total 1-5 January 20242,950 39,344,720
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*3,12713,337.193241,705,403
Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)72,924 793,460,716
Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)571,935 8,296,107,539
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)2,347,908 35,425,483,194
1 January 2024- - -
2 January 20243,19212,747.504740,690,035
3 January 20242,99213,504.744340,406,195
4 January 20242,79314,025.318739,172,715
5 January 20242,79314,106.550339,399,595
Total 1-5 January 202411,770 159,668,540
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*9,43513,565.7123127,992,496
Bought from the Foundation*2,97213,565.626940,317,043
Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)300,151 3,295,190,998
Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)2,372,085 35,753,461,273

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 312,713 A shares and 1,302,928 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 9.20% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, January 8, 2024

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

