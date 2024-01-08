|
08.01.2024 13:44:48
Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the "Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 2 November 2021, the Company decided to extend the current share buy-back program by additionally DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) during 2024 and 2025 bringing the total program up to DKK 64 billion (around USD 10 billion). On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase of the share buy-back program up to DKK 84 billion (around USD 12 billion).
As announced on 3 November 2023, during the fifth phase of the program running from 6 November 2023 up to 1 May 2024, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fifth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Tuesday January 2, 2024 to Friday January 5, 2024:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|565,858
|8,215,057,416
|1 January 2024
|-
|-
|-
|2 January 2024
|800
|12,540.3625
|10,032,290
|3 January 2024
|750
|13,245.8800
|9,934,410
|4 January 2024
|700
|13,862.0000
|9,703,400
|5 January 2024
|700
|13,820.8857
|9,674,620
|Total 1-5 January 2024
|2,950
|39,344,720
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|3,127
|13,337.1932
|41,705,403
|Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|72,924
|793,460,716
|Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|571,935
|8,296,107,539
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|2,347,908
|35,425,483,194
|1 January 2024
|-
|-
|-
|2 January 2024
|3,192
|12,747.5047
|40,690,035
|3 January 2024
|2,992
|13,504.7443
|40,406,195
|4 January 2024
|2,793
|14,025.3187
|39,172,715
|5 January 2024
|2,793
|14,106.5503
|39,399,595
|Total 1-5 January 2024
|11,770
|159,668,540
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|9,435
|13,565.7123
|127,992,496
|Bought from the Foundation*
|2,972
|13,565.6269
|40,317,043
|Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|300,151
|3,295,190,998
|Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|2,372,085
|35,753,461,273
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 312,713 A shares and 1,302,928 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 9.20% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, January 8, 2024
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
Attachments
- Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 1 2024
- Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 1
