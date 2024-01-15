15.01.2024 12:44:53

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the "Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 2 November 2021, the Company decided to extend the current share buy-back program by additionally DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) during 2024 and 2025 bringing the total program up to DKK 64 billion (around USD 10 billion). On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase of the share buy-back program up to DKK 84 billion (around USD 12 billion).                                                               
As announced on 3 November 2023, during the fifth phase of the program running from 6 November 2023 up to 1 May 2024, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fifth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”).   
                                                                     
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Tuesday January 8, 2024 to Friday January 12, 2024:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)571,935 8,296,107,539
8 January 202470013,335.88579,335,120
9 January 202475013,085.96009,814,470
10 January 202475012,786.61339,589,960
11 January 202475012,725.45339,544,090
12 January 202475012,971.37339,728,530
Total 8-12 January 20243,700 48,012,170
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*3,92212,976.262250,892,900
Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)80,546 892,365,787
Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)579,557 8,395,012,609
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)2,372,085 35,753,461,273
8 January 20242,79313,621.645238,045,255
9 January 20242,99213,313.439239,833,810
10 January 20242,99213,032.593638,993,520
11 January 20242,99212,975.472938,822,615
12 January 20242,99213,207.401439,516,545
Total 8-12 January 202414,761 195,211,745
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*11,83113,224.8485156,463,183
Bought from the Foundation*3,72913,224.755649,315,114
Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)330,472 3,696,181,040
Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)2,402,406 36,154,451,314

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 320,335 A shares and 1,330,922 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 9.40% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, January 15, 2024

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

Attachments


