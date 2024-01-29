|
29.01.2024 19:08:21
Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the "Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 2 November 2021, the Company decided to extend the current share buy-back program by additionally DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) during 2024 and 2025 bringing the total program up to DKK 64 billion (around USD 10 billion). On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase of the share buy-back program up to DKK 84 billion (around USD 12 billion).
As announced on 3 November 2023, during the fifth phase of the program running from 6 November 2023 up to 1 May 2024, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fifth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday January 22, 2024 to Friday January 26, 2024:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|587,323
|8,496,401,576
|22 January 2024
|800
|13,034.7000
|10,427,760
|23 January 2024
|800
|13,060.5750
|10,448,460
|24 January 2024
|800
|12,834.0875
|10,267,270
|25 January 2024
|800
|12,825.9750
|10,260,780
|26 January 2024
|800
|12,532.1625
|10,025,730
|Total 22-26 January 2024
|4,000
|51,430,000
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|4,240
|12,857.5000
|54,515,800
|Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|96,552
|1,099,700,553
|Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|595,563
|8,602,347,376
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|2,433,302
|36,566,240,060
|22 January 2024
|3,192
|13,251.3346
|42,298,260
|23 January 2024
|3,192
|13,317.6911
|42,510,070
|24 January 2024
|3,192
|13,115.9461
|41,866,100
|25 January 2024
|3,192
|13,070.6438
|41,721,495
|26 January 2024
|3,192
|12,724.0312
|40,615,108
|Total 22-26 January 2024
|15,960
|209,011,033
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|12,795
|13,095.9294
|167,562,416
|Bought from the Foundation*
|4,030
|13,095.9294
|52,776,595
|Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|394,153
|4,537,319,829
|Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|2,466,087
|36,995,590,104
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
Page 1 of 2
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 336,341 A shares and 1,394,538 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 9.85% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, January 29, 2024
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
Page 2 of 2
Attachments
- Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 4 2024
- Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 4
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu A.P. Moeller - Maersk A-S (A)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu A.P. Moeller - Maersk A-S (A)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|A.P. Moeller - Maersk A-S (A)
|1 701,00
|2,16%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAbwartende Haltung: ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX beendet Sitzung mit leichten Abgaben -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt blieb im Montagshandel angeschlagen, während auch der deutsche Leitindex nachgab. Zum Start der neuen Handelswoche halten Anleger in den USA die Füße still. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost fanden zum Wochenauftakt keine gemeinsame Richtung.