TransCode Therapeutics Aktie

TransCode Therapeutics für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3EZZQ / ISIN: US89357L1052

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26.10.2026 16:18:27

TransCode Reports Phase 1a Data For TTX-MC138 In Advanced Solid Tumors

(RTTNews) - TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (RNAZ) presented Phase 1a clinical data for TTX-MC138, an investigational RNA-based therapy targeting metastatic cancers, at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2026 in Madrid, Spain.

The ongoing study evaluated the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and preliminary antitumor activity of TTX-MC138 in patients with previously treated advanced solid tumors.

TTX-MC138 was administered once every 28 days across four evaluated dose levels ranging from 0.8 mg/kg to 4.8 mg/kg.

The study met its primary safety endpoint, with no dose-limiting toxicities observed.

Plasma drug exposure increased in a dose-dependent manner across the evaluated dose levels.

The company reported disease stabilization across the heavily pretreated patient population, with extended progression-free intervals observed in a subset of patients.

Exploratory biomarker findings also suggested potential treatment-associated antitumor immune activity.

TTX-MC138 targets microRNA-10b, a biomarker associated with metastatic tumors. The candidate is also being evaluated in a Phase 2a trial under the PRE-I-SPY program in collaboration with Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative.

Currently, RNAZ is trading at $1.74, down 1.73%.

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