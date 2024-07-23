|
23.07.2024 05:15:25
TransCode Therapeutics Prices Public Offering Of 10 Mln Shares At $0.30/shr
(RTTNews) - TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) announced the pricing of a public offering of 10 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $0.30 per share, for expected gross proceeds of $3 million, before deducting placement agent commissions and offering expenses.
The offering is expected to close on July 24, 2024, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering primarily for product development activities, including one or more clinical trials with TTX-MC138, its lead therapeutic candidate, and related investigational new drug (IND) enabling studies, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
ThinkEquity is acting as the sole placement agent for the offering.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu TransCode Therapeutics Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu TransCode Therapeutics Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor Tesla- und Alphabet-Zahlen: US-Börsenhandel endet mit leichtem Minus -- ATX schließt stabil -- DAX knüpft schlussendlich an Vortagesgewinne an -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich mit Minus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt waren die Anleger am Dienstag unentschlossen. Der DAX legte daneben klar zu. Der US-Leitindex präsentierte sich mit einem leichten Minus. An den Börsen in Fernost waren mehrheitlich Verluste zu sehen.