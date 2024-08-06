TransDigm Group Incorporated Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $461 million, or $7.96 per share. This compares with $351 million, or $6.14 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, TransDigm Group Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $521 million or $9.00 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $8.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.3% to $2.046 billion from $1.744 billion last year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $461 Mln. vs. $351 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $7.96 vs. $6.14 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.046 Bln vs. $1.744 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $32.62 - $33.42 Full year revenue guidance: $7870 - $7930 Mln