15.03.2023 07:30:00
Transgene to Present Multiple Posters Highlighting the Potential of its Exciting Immunotherapy Pipeline at AACR 2023
Regulatory News:
Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG) (Paris:TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, will be presenting eight posters on its clinical and preclinical immunotherapies at the AACR (American Association for Cancer Research) Annual Meeting 2023, which will take place in Orlando, Florida, USA, April 14 – 19.
The posters highlight:
? the potential of Transgene’s novel cancer vaccines and oncolytic viruses to change the solid tumor treatment landscape in challenging clinical settings, and
? the advances that Transgene has made with its two technology platforms.
The details on the upcoming poster presentations are:
TG4050
Title: Feasibility and immunogenicity of adjuvant TG4050, a patient tailored cancer vaccine in head and neck and ovarian cancer
- Session title: Late-Breaking Research: Clinical Research 2
- Poster and abstract number: LB205
- Date and Time: Tuesday April 18, 2023; 9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Board 20, Section 35
- Authors: Ana Lalanne, Camille Jamet, Christian H. Ottensmeier, Jean-Pierre Delord, Christophe Le Tourneau, Matthew S. Block, Gerardo Colon-Otero, Keith L. Knutson, Annette Tavernaro, Gisele Lacoste, Benoit Grellier, Xavier Noiriel, Thierry Huss, Bernard Burtin, Yoshiko Yamashita, Kousuke Onoue, Kazuhide Onoguchi, Brandon Malone, Olivier Lantz, Oliver Baker, Naoko Yamagata, Yuki Tanaka, Eric Quemeneur, Maud Brandely, Kaïdre Bendjama
TG4001
Title: A randomized phase II trial of TG4001 plus avelumab versus avelumab alone in recurrent/metastatic (R/M) human papilloma virus (HPV)-16 positive anogenital cancers
- Session title: Phase II and Phase III Clinical Trials in Progress
- Poster and abstract number: CT045
- Date and Time: Monday April 17, 2023; 9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Board 3, Section 46
- Authors: Christophe Le Tourneau, Frédéric Rolland, Amaury Daste, Philippe Cassier, Sébastien Salas, Luis Manso Sánchez, Gerardo Colon-Otero, Lauriane Eberst, Olivier Lantz, Ana Lalanne, Annette Tavernaro, Hakim Makhloufi, Kaïdre Bendjama, Maud Brandely, Jean-Pierre Delord.
TG6002
Title: Oncolytic virus TG6002 safety and activity after intrahepatic artery administration in patients with liver-dominant metastatic colorectal cancer
- Session title: Phase I Clinical Trials 1
- Poster and abstract number: CT190
- Date and Time: Tuesday April 18, 2023; 9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Board 3, Section 46
- Authors: Adel Samson, Cristina Smolenschi, Philippe Cassier, Jai V. Patel, Chris Hammond, Marta Kurzawa, Sophie Sainte-Croix, Emma West, Alain Sadoun, Kaidre Bendjama
TG6050
Title: TG6050 an oncolytic vaccinia virus armed with interleukin 12 and anti-CTLA4 antibody induces TME remodeling and strong anti-tumoral responses
- Session title: Oncolytic Viruses, Anticancer Vaccines, and Other Immunomodulatory Therapies
- Poster and abstract number: 694
- Date and Time: Sunday Apr 16, 2023; 1:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Board 14, Section 24
- Authors: Jean-Baptiste Marchand, Fadi Azar, Christelle Demeusoit, Patricia Kleinpeter, Jules Deforges, Laetitia Fend, Chantal Hoffmann, Huguette Schultz, Nathalie Silvestre, Eric Quéméneur
R&D
Title: Selection of an optimal anti-PD-L1 single domain antibody format for the vectorization into oncolytic vaccinia virus and the generation of bispecific immunomodulators.
- Session title: Therapeutic Antibodies 1
- Poster and abstract number: 1885
- Date and Time: Monday April 17, 2023; 9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Board 24, Section 25
- First author: Jean-Baptiste Marchand
Title: Advanced patient-derived lung tumoroids to identify limiting factors for oncolytic virotherapy
- Session title: Tumor-Stromal Cell (Including Immune Cell) Interactions and Therapy Responses
- Poster and abstract number: 5967
- Date and Time: Wednesday April 19, 2023; 9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Board 28, Section 7
- First author: Helene Le
Title: Extracellular vesicles (EV): mediators of therapeutic vaccination? In vivo and in vitro characterization of EVs generated after infection of human and murine cells with therapeutic poxviruses
- Session title: Oncolytic Viruses, Anticancer Vaccines, and Other Immunomodulatory TherapiesPoster and abstract number: 697
- Date and Time Sunday Apr 16, 2023; 1:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Board 17, Section 24
- First author: Lucas Walther
Title: PoxSTG, a novel chimeric poxvirus with improved oncolytic potency
- Session title: Vaccines
- Poster and abstract number: 6796
- Date and Time: Wednesday Apr 19, 2023; 9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Board 12, Section 44
- First author: Philippe Erbs
In addition to presenting these posters, Transgene will also be hosting a booth during the AACR congress.
About Transgene
Transgene (Euronext: TNG) is a biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Transgene’s programs utilize viral vector technology with the goal of indirectly or directly killing cancer cells.
The Company’s clinical-stage programs consist of a portfolio of therapeutic vaccines and oncolytic viruses:
TG4050, the first individualized therapeutic vaccine based on the myvac® platform, TG4001 for the treatment of HPV-positive cancers, as well as TG6002, BT-001 and TG6050, three oncolytic viruses based on the Invir.IO® viral backbone.
With Transgene’s myvac® platform, therapeutic vaccination enters the field of precision medicine with a novel immunotherapy that is fully tailored to each individual. The myvac® approach allows the generation of a virus-based immunotherapy that encodes patient-specific mutations identified and selected by Artificial Intelligence capabilities provided by its partner NEC.
With its proprietary platform Invir.IO®, Transgene is building on its viral vector engineering expertise to design a new generation of multifunctional oncolytic viruses. Transgene has an ongoing Invir.IO® collaboration with AstraZeneca.
Additional information about Transgene is available at: www.transgene.fr
About NEC Corporation
NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world”. NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com and NEC’s AI Drug Development Business at https://www.nec.com/en/global/solutions/ai-drug/
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. The occurrence of any of these risks could have a significant negative outcome for the Company’s activities, perspectives, financial situation, results, regulatory authorities’ agreement with development phases, and development. The Company’s ability to commercialize its products depends on but is not limited to the following factors: positive pre-clinical data may not be predictive of human clinical results, the success of clinical studies, the ability to obtain financing and/or partnerships for product manufacturing, development and commercialization, and marketing approval by government regulatory authorities. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause the Company’s actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors ("Facteurs de Risque”) section of the Universal Registration Document, available on the AMF website (http://www.amf-france.org) or on Transgene’s website (www.transgene.fr). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Transgene undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.
