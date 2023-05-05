Transgene’s Combined General Meeting of May 5, 2023

Regulatory News:

The Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Transgene’s (Paris:TNG) shareholders was held today (May 5, 2023) at 9:00 a.m. at the Company’s headquarters (400 boulevard Gonthier d’Andernach – Parc d’Innovation – 67400 Illkirch-Graffenstaden, France).

The meeting was chaired by Alessandro Riva, Chairman, to approve the Company’s financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, and to vote on the other resolutions submitted for approval.

The replay of the Combined General Meeting is available via Transgene’s website and here.

The Combined General Meeting adopted all resolutions recommended by the Board of Directors, including the versions of resolutions 9, 10 and 11 amended in session. The Combined General Meeting notably has:

Appointed one new Director: Carol Stuckley, MBA, as independent Director;

Renewed the following Board Members’ mandates: Philippe Archinard, as non-independent Director, and the company TSGH represented by Sandrine Flory; Benoît Habert, Marie Landel and Maya Saïd as independent Directors.



Transgene’s Board of Directors is now comprised of the following members:

Dr. Alessandro Riva, Chairman;

Hedi Ben Brahim, CEO;

Alain Mérieux, Honorary Chairman;

Philippe Archinard, Director;

Jean-Luc Bélingard, Director;

Prof. Jean-Yves Blay, independent Director;

Sandrine Flory, Director (TSGH representative);

Benoît Habert, independent Director;

Marie Landel, independent Director;

Maya Saïd, independent Director;

Carol Stuckley, independent Director.

Detailed voting results are available on Transgene’s website, under the heading Investors > General Meeting.

Carol Stuckley, MBA, independent Director

Ms. Carol Stuckley brings more than 35 years of experience as a strategic and international financial executive, with proven success leading finance teams and creating shareholder value for healthcare companies.

She currently serves as a Board Director and Chairperson of the audit committee of Centessa Pharmaceuticals, plc and previously served on the board of directors of Ipsen (where she chaired the audit committee) and Epizyme, Inc.

Ms. Carol Stuckley was formerly Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President at HPS, which was acquired by TransUnion, Inc. Previously, Carol was Chief Financial Officer, Vice President, Finance at Galderma North America (Nestlé Skin Health S.A.). Carol started her 23-year career at Pfizer Inc., where she held multiple financial roles of increasing responsibility, and was most recently Assistant Treasurer, Vice President, Finance and Corporate Officer of Pfizer Inc.

A US citizen, Carol holds a Master of Arts Degree in Economics and an MBA in International Finance from Temple University’s Fox Business School.

About Transgene

Transgene (Euronext: TNG) is a biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Transgene’s programs utilize viral vector technology with the goal of indirectly or directly killing cancer cells.

The Company’s clinical-stage programs consist of a portfolio of therapeutic vaccines and oncolytic viruses:

TG4050, the first individualized therapeutic vaccine based on the myvac® platform, TG4001 for the treatment of HPV-positive cancers, as well as TG6002, BT-001 and TG6050, three oncolytic viruses based on the Invir.IO® viral backbone.

With Transgene’s myvac® platform, therapeutic vaccination enters the field of precision medicine with a novel immunotherapy that is fully tailored to each individual. The myvac® approach allows the generation of a virus-based immunotherapy that encodes patient-specific mutations identified and selected by Artificial Intelligence capabilities provided by its partner NEC.

With its proprietary platform Invir.IO®, Transgene is building on its viral vector engineering expertise to design a new generation of multifunctional oncolytic viruses.

Additional information about Transgene is available at: www.transgene.fr

