Travelzoo Board Authorizes Share Repurchase - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Travelzoo (TZOO) announced that its board of directors has authorized a new program to repurchase up to 1 million shares of the company's outstanding common stock. The company said the number of shares to be purchased and the timing of purchases will be based on the level of Travelzoo's cash balances, general business and market conditions, and other factors, including alternative investment opportunities.

Separately, Travelzoo reported third quarter net income from continuing operations of $3.2 million, or $0.26 per share, compared with $0.16 in the prior-year period. Consolidated revenue was $20.1 million, down 2% year-over-year. As of September 30, 2024, the company had 30.1 million members and subscribers worldwide.

For fourth quarter, the company expects growth in revenue year-over-year, albeit at a smaller pace than in 2023. However, there could be unexpected fluctuations, the company noted. The company also expects for fourth quarter, higher profitability year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter. For 2025, Travelzoo expects substantial growth in revenue as a result of additional revenue from membership fees.

