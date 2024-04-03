Travis Perkins (TPK)

Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding



03-Apr-2024 / 16:12 GMT/BST



Travis Perkins plc (the “Company”) announces that on 2 April 2024 it was notified of:



(i) the following exercise of conditional awards and subsequent sale of ordinary shares in the Company of 11.205105p (“Shares”) to meet the income tax and national insurance liabilities arising from the exercise of options by Robin Miller, General Counsel and Company Secretary and a PDMR (“the PDMR”):

Name Status No. of options exercised Exercise & sale date No. of shares sold Price No. of shares retained Robin Miller PDMR RSP 2021 Conditional Awards 19,945 02/04/2024 9,385 £7.281757 10,560

and



(ii) the following transfer by the PDMR of Shares, acquired through the aforementioned exercise of options, to the PDMR’s spouse (“the PCA”) for nil consideration :

Name Status Transfer date No of shares to be transferred Robin Miller PDMR 02/04/2024 RSP 2021 conditional awards 10,560

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for the PDMR and the PCA can be found below.

For further information please contact:

Kanchan Limaye

Company Secretarial Assistant

+44 (0) 7570 558431



Notification of Dealing Form - exercise of conditional awards

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Robin Miller 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status General Counsel and Company Secretary / PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each

ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of conditional awards granted under the Travis Perkins plc Restricted Share Plan 2021. c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil

19,945 d) Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price Aggregate

Price Aggregate

Volume Aggregate

Total Nil

19,945 n/a e) Date of the transaction 2 April 2024 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Notification of Dealing Form - subsequent sale of ordinary shares by the PDMR

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Robin Miller 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status General Counsel and Company Secretary / PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each

ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of conditional awards to meet income tax and national insurance liabilities falling due on exercise of conditional awards under the Travis Perkins plc Restricted Share Plan 2021. c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) £7.281757

9,385 d) Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price Aggregate

Price Aggregate

Volume Aggregate

Total £7.281757

9,385 £ 68,339.28945 e) Date of the transaction 2 April 2024 f) Place of the transaction XLON

Notification of Dealing Form - transfer to spouse by the PDMR

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Robin Miller 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status General Counsel & Company Secretary / PDMR

b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted

a) Description of the financial

instrument,

type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each



ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of shares to spouse c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 10,560 d) Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume



-Price Aggregate

Price Aggregate

Volume Aggregate

Total n/a 10,560 n/a e) Date of the transaction 2 April 2024 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue



Notification of Dealing Form - the PCA

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Sarah Miller 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status

PCA of General Counsel & Company Secretary

b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted

a) Description of the financial

instrument,

type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each



ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of shares from spouse

c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s)

Nil

10,560 d) Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume



-Pricev Aggregate

Price Aggregate

Volume Aggregate

Total n/a

10,560

n/a e) Date of the transaction 2 April 2024 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue



