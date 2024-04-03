|
Travis Perkins (TPK)
Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding
03-Apr-2024 / 16:12 GMT/BST
Travis Perkins plc (the “Company”) announces that on 2 April 2024 it was notified of: (i) the following exercise of conditional awards and subsequent sale of ordinary shares in the Company of 11.205105p (“Shares”) to meet the income tax and national insurance liabilities arising from the exercise of options by Robin Miller, General Counsel and Company Secretary and a PDMR (“the PDMR”):
and (ii) the following transfer by the PDMR of Shares, acquired through the aforementioned exercise of options, to the PDMR’s spouse (“the PCA”) for nil consideration:
|Name
|Status
|No. of options exercised
|Exercise & sale date
|No. of shares sold
|Price
|No. of shares retained
|Robin Miller
|PDMR
|RSP 2021 Conditional Awards
|19,945
|02/04/2024
|9,385
|£7.281757
|10,560
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for the PDMR and the PCA can be found below.For further information please contact:Kanchan Limaye Company Secretarial Assistant+44 (0) 7570 558431Notification of Dealing Form - exercise of conditional awards
|Name
|Status
|Transfer date
|No of shares to be transferred
|Robin Miller
|PDMR
|02/04/2024
|RSP 2021 conditional awards
|10,560
Notification of Dealing Form - subsequent sale of ordinary shares by the PDMR
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Robin Miller
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/Status
|General Counsel and Company Secretary / PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Travis Perkins plc
|b)
|LEI
|2138001I27OUBAF22K83
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each
ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Exercise of conditional awards granted under the Travis Perkins plc Restricted Share Plan 2021.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume (s)
|
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|19,945
|d)
|Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
|
|
|
|Aggregate
Price
|Aggregate
Volume
|Aggregate
Total
|Nil
|19,945
|n/a
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2 April 2024
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notification of Dealing Form - transfer to spouse by the PDMR
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Robin Miller
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/Status
|General Counsel and Company Secretary / PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Travis Perkins plc
|b)
|LEI
|2138001I27OUBAF22K83
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each
ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of conditional awards to meet income tax and national insurance liabilities falling due on exercise of conditional awards under the Travis Perkins plc Restricted Share Plan 2021.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume (s)
|
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£7.281757
|9,385
|d)
|Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
|
|
|
|Aggregate
Price
|Aggregate
Volume
|Aggregate
Total
|£7.281757
|9,385
|£68,339.28945
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2 April 2024
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|XLON
Notification of Dealing Form - the PCA
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Robin Miller
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/Status
|General Counsel & Company Secretary / PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Travis Perkins plc
|b)
|LEI
|2138001I27OUBAF22K83
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial
instrument,
type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each
ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Transfer of shares to spouse
|c)
|Price(s) and volume (s)
|
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|10,560
|d)
|Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
|
|
|
|Aggregate
Price
|Aggregate
Volume
|Aggregate
Total
|n/a
|10,560
|n/a
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2 April 2024
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Sarah Miller
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/Status
|
PCA of General Counsel & Company Secretary
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Travis Perkins plc
|b)
|LEI
|2138001I27OUBAF22K83
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial
instrument,
type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each
ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Transfer of shares from spouse
|c)
|Price(s) and volume (s)
|
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|
Nil
|10,560
|d)
|Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Pricev
|
|
|
|Aggregate
Price
|Aggregate
Volume
|Aggregate
Total
|n/a
|
10,560
|n/a
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2 April 2024
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.