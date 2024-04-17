|
17.04.2024 10:41:52
Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding
Travis Perkins (TPK)
The Company announces that on 16 April 2024, the following awards in respect of ordinary shares of 11.205105p each in the Company ("Shares") were made by way of nil cost options under the Travis Perkins Plc Restricted Share Plan ("RSP") to PDMRs as set out below. The number of shares subject to the nil-cost options awarded has been calculated using a share price of £7.360 (being the mid-market closing price of the Company's Shares as derived from the London Stock Exchange’s Daily Official List on the dealing day immediately preceding the Grant Date)
If the options vest they will be exercisable until the tenth anniversary of the Grant Date (or such shorter period as determined by the Board). The awards are subject to performance underpins.
In the event that dividends are paid in the period between grant and the release date, the number of shares awarded will be increased to reflect the dividends that would have accrued had they been reinvested in shares.
The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below. This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
For further information please contact:
Kanchan Limaye
Company Secretarial Assistant
+44 7570 558431
Notification of Dealing Form
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BK9RKT01
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|TPK
|LEI Code:
|2138001I27OUBAF22K83
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|316267
|EQS News ID:
|1882687
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
