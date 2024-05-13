Travis Perkins (TPK)

Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding



13-May-2024 / 14:33 GMT/BST





The Company was notified on 10th May 2024, of the purchase of ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each in the Company on 10th May 2024 by Nick Roberts (a PDMR) under the Company’s BAYE scheme as set out below.

Name Number of Shares Purchased Price Nick Roberts 18 £8.268583

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMR can be found below.

For further information please contact:

Company Secretarial Assistant

+44 (0) 7570 558431

Notification of Dealing Form