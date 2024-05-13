13.05.2024 15:33:44

Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Travis Perkins (TPK)
13-May-2024 / 14:33 GMT/BST

The Company was notified on 10th May 2024, of the purchase of ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each in the Company on 10th May 2024 by Nick Roberts (a PDMR) under the Company’s BAYE scheme as set out below.
 
Name Number of Shares Purchased Price
Nick Roberts 18 £8.268583

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMR can be found below.

For further information please contact:
Kanchan Limaye
Company Secretarial Assistant
+44 (0) 7570 558431

Notification of Dealing Form
 
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a) Name Nick Roberts
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/Status PDMR
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer
or auction monitor
a) Name Travis Perkins plc
b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been
conducted
a) Description of the financial
instrument,
type of instrument
Identification code 		Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each
ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares under the Company’s BAYE scheme
c) Price(s) and volume (s)    
Price(s) Volume(s)
£8.268583   18
d) Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume

-Price		      
Aggregate
Price		 Aggregate
Volume		 Aggregate
Total
£8.268583 18 £148.834494
e) Date of the transaction 10th May, 2024
f) Place of the transaction XLON
               

 

