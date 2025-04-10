Travis Perkins Aktie

10.04.2025 18:28:22

Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Travis Perkins (TPK)
Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

10-Apr-2025 / 17:28 GMT/BST

Travis Perkins plc (the “Company”) announces that on 10 April 2025 it was notified of the following exercise of nil-cost options and subsequent sale of ordinary shares in the Company of 11.205105p (“Shares”) to meet the income tax and national insurance liabilities arising from the exercise of options by Robin Miller, General Counsel and Company Secretary and a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”):

 

 

Name

Status

No. of options exercised

Exercise & sale date

No. of shares sold

Price

No. of shares retained

Robin Miller

PDMR

RSP 2022

 

12,898

10-Apr-2025

6,084

£5.255182

6,814

 

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for the PDMR can be found below.

For further information please contact:

 

Kanchan Limaye

Company Secretarial Assistant

+44 (0) 7570 558431

 

 

Notification of Dealing Form - Exercise of 2022 Restricted Share Plan

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Robin Miller

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status

General Counsel and Company Secretary/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Travis Perkins plc

b)

LEI

2138001I27OUBAF22K83

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each

 

 

ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01

b)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of RSP 2022 awards granted under the Travis Perkins plc Restricted Share Plan 

c)

Price(s) and volume (s)

 

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

 

12,898

d)

Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

 

 

 

Aggregate

Price

Aggregate

Volume

Aggregate

Total

Nil

 

12,898

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

10 April 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue
           

 

 

 

Notification of Dealing Form - subsequent sale of ordinary shares by the PDMR

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Robin Miller

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status

General Counsel and Company Secretary/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Travis Perkins plc

b)

LEI

2138001I27OUBAF22K83

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each

 

 

ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of ordinary shares to meet income tax and national insurance liabilities falling due on exercise of RSP 2022 awards granted under the Travis Perkins plc Restricted Share Plan 

c)

Price(s) and volume (s)

 

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£5.255182

 

6,084

d)

Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

 

 

 

Aggregate

Price

Aggregate

Volume

Aggregate

Total

£5.255182

 

6,084

£31,972.5273

e)

Date of the transaction

10 April 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: TPK
LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 382156
EQS News ID: 2115632

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

