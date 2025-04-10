Travis Perkins (TPK)

Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding



10-Apr-2025 / 17:28 GMT/BST



Travis Perkins plc (the “Company”) announces that on 10 April 2025 it was notified of the following exercise of nil-cost options and subsequent sale of ordinary shares in the Company of 11.205105p (“Shares”) to meet the income tax and national insurance liabilities arising from the exercise of options by Robin Miller, General Counsel and Company Secretary and a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”): Name Status No. of options exercised Exercise & sale date No. of shares sold Price No. of shares retained Robin Miller PDMR RSP 2022 12,898 10-Apr-2025 6,084 £5.255182 6,814 This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for the PDMR can be found below. For further information please contact: Kanchan Limaye Company Secretarial Assistant +44 (0) 7570 558431 Notification of Dealing Form - Exercise of 2022 Restricted Share Plan 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Robin Miller 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status General Counsel and Company Secretary/PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of RSP 2022 awards granted under the Travis Perkins plc Restricted Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 12,898 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total Nil 12,898 n/a e) Date of the transaction 10 April 2025 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue Notification of Dealing Form - subsequent sale of ordinary shares by the PDMR 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Robin Miller 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status General Counsel and Company Secretary/PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of ordinary shares to meet income tax and national insurance liabilities falling due on exercise of RSP 2022 awards granted under the Travis Perkins plc Restricted Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) £5.255182 6,084 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total £5.255182 6,084 £31,972.5273 e) Date of the transaction 10 April 2025 f) Place of the transaction XLON

