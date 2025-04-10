Travis Perkins Aktie
WKN DE: A3CN01 / ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01
|
10.04.2025 18:28:22
Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
Travis Perkins (TPK)
Travis Perkins plc (the “Company”) announces that on 10 April 2025 it was notified of the following exercise of nil-cost options and subsequent sale of ordinary shares in the Company of 11.205105p (“Shares”) to meet the income tax and national insurance liabilities arising from the exercise of options by Robin Miller, General Counsel and Company Secretary and a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”):
This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for the PDMR can be found below.
For further information please contact:
Kanchan Limaye
Company Secretarial Assistant
+44 (0) 7570 558431
Notification of Dealing Form - Exercise of 2022 Restricted Share Plan
Notification of Dealing Form - subsequent sale of ordinary shares by the PDMR
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BK9RKT01
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|TPK
|LEI Code:
|2138001I27OUBAF22K83
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|382156
|EQS News ID:
|2115632
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Travis Perkinsmehr Nachrichten
|
18:28
|Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
09.04.25
|Travis Perkins: Publication of Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on Wednesday, 14 May 2025 (EQS Group)
|
08.04.25
|Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
04.04.25
|Travis Perkins: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest (EQS Group)
|
02.04.25
|Travis Perkins: Publication of the Annual Report and Accounts 2024 (EQS Group)
|
02.04.25
|Travis Perkins: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest (EQS Group)
|
01.04.25
|Travis Perkins: Directorate Change (EQS Group)
|
27.03.25
|Travis Perkins plc - confirming date for publication of financial results for the year ended 31 December 2024 (EQS Group)